(LA Times)   "How much worse than other rich countries has the U.S. done in fighting COVID-19 and protecting its economy? Much, much worse. Incredibly worse"   (latimes.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm reminded in that one scene in Justin Cronin's "The Passage" where survivors saw evidence of other countries nuking our port cities to try and prevent us from spreading the infection.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, a significant chunk of our population are overly arrogant selfish asswipes who "know better than you" and think they're way more intelligent than they are and can't adhere to the simplest of rules or suggestions.

/dnrtfa
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*GASP*
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: *GASP*


*GASP*
*PATRIOTIC WHEEZING NOISES*

/FTFY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, this IS exactly what SMALL Government IS.

Thus, maybe stop voting for people that want smaller government?????????????
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A few more half-measures and we'll be right as rain!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, a significant chunk of our population are overly arrogant selfish asswipes who "know better than you" and think they're way more intelligent than they are and can't adhere to the simplest of rules or suggestions.

/dnrtfa


Exactly.

They follow the example set by their cult leader....and here we are.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
" We're the best at doing the worst. Those other countries cannot compare, they're terrible, just terrible at being the worst. I tell you, we have the most incredible people when it comes to doing a job poorly."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, a significant chunk of our population are overly arrogant selfish asswipes who "know better than you" and think they're way more intelligent than they are and can't adhere to the simplest of rules or suggestions.

/dnrtfa


I'm cautiously optimistic that they can be re-educated. By force, if necessary.

Yesterday in Horrible Freight - Manager: "You need to put on your mask" Spotty yoof: 'I don't *withering look*" 300lb 6'2 guy in queue: "Yes, you farking do" Yoof: "OK, sorry"

It's odd what passes for uplifting in 2020.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Irrelevant. Better question: how well has the US done protecting its rich people and their money during the pandemic?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What are you, new?

No sh*t.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To be fair, this IS exactly what SMALL Government IS.

Thus, maybe stop voting for people that want smaller government?????????????


Who wants small government?  Trump nationalized the bank swap loan market and is dumping $7 trillion a month in loans at 0.75% interest.  He is ordering the fed reserve bank to buy insane quantities of US treasuries at 0.75% interest, and has spent trillions on covid-19 relief which either was directly given or trickled up to the 0.1%, based on GOP senate demands to not hold businesses accountable and not save jobs.  He has also ordered the fed reserve to buy stocks, ETFs, and junk bonds.
What, you don't like the GOP centrally planned economy comrade?
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To be fair, this IS exactly what SMALL Government IS.

Thus, maybe stop voting for people that want smaller government?????????????


Yep. And then prepare to pay for larger government.

/remember efficient government? Me neither
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, but we have our freedom, which, unlike medical bills, is priceless.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What more could you expect from the farking red hat gang idiots?

The Sex Pistols - My Way (Sid Vicious)
Youtube udjS5yhtT8I
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think it's due to blind obedience to an ideology. When your number one priority is supporting your side no matter what, this is the kind of thing that happens. With the President a Republican and the senate controlled by Republicans, and with their supporters following their every lead no matter how stupid, we were going to be stuck with whatever fate Trump had for us. Once he chose we were locked in on this path.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, we're doing awesome if you only consider the top 10%.

/What do you mean, people actually care about the ((poors))?
//Sounds like a poor person problem to me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Well, I mean, we're doing awesome if you only consider the top 10%.

/What do you mean, people actually care about the ((poors))?
//Sounds like a poor person problem to me.


Oh, and

///sarcasm

if that wasn't obvious.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The thing that really rustles my jimmies is that these other countries not only did way better at handling Corona and it's aftermath, but that they have single-payer/socialist medicine, and their citizens, even if they caught the virus, were not financially wiped out.  Even had a social safety net for recovery after hospitalization.  USA not only screwed the pooch on virus response, but has put 200,000 families in financial ruin with their botched response.  So, a double whammy.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if the election has anything to do with that?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When anything with money associated with it is viewed as a grift opportunity, and when you can conceive caring about the working class, this is what you get.  A shiat show with D2S and his child/concubine in the front row.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You gotta give Trump one thing... he has done a fantastic job farking this country up at his master's request.

How that traitor and all those that side with him are still alive baffles me.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: The thing that really rustles my jimmies is that these other countries not only did way better at handling Corona and it's aftermath, but that they have single-payer/socialist medicine, and their citizens, even if they caught the virus, were not financially wiped out.  Even had a social safety net for recovery after hospitalization.  USA not only screwed the pooch on virus response, but has put 200,000 families in financial ruin with their botched response.  So, a double whammy.


A relative of yours contracted the 'rona?  Pre-existing condition!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're a country with a very small percentage of rich people, a lot of people that spend like they're rich and the rest living paycheck to paycheck.
 
