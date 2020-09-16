 Skip to content
(Twitter) CDC Director today: A vaccine should be available by the third quarter of 2021. Mark Meadows today: A vaccine should be available within two weeks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


But mah freedumbs
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE

But mah freedumbs


My body my Right!

/descent is patriotc
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a whole ass movie about a political party promising a vaccine just in time for an election and then turning the state into a totalitarian dictatorship where anyone's lives are forfeit in the name of the powerful AND where the citizens win once they all start wearing masks.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically available early for the very folk that would never take it, so.... [Giant wanking motions]
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez - if you're going to lie Meadows, at least make it believable.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pfft, the "Centers for Disease Control." In the first place, how can you have more than one center? They're trying to be like a Mounds bar, and everyone hates those! In the second place, it ain't like they're doing much controlling lately, am I right? Am I right folks?.

Now, what Mark Meadows is saying is what the people need to be hearing. Why, this vaccine will do more than stop that COVID-19 in it's wooden sandals, it will regrow hair, melt fat and, cover the kids' ears, give you that little extra sumptin'-sumptin' in the ol' bedroom.

What is this medical miracle and how can YOU get some? Why this Freedom Jesus Eagle F-150 Trump Vaccine can be YOURS for just the price of one vote-by-mail ballot! Satisfaction guaranteed or double your liberty back!.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And we should physically distance to the fullest extent possible, and we should wear a mask, and we should have more widespread testing with faster results, and we should have better contact tracing and we should have adequate PPE.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have underlying risk factors, though well managed at this point.

No way I'll take an injection of a vaccine that is available in "two weeks" (don't believe it in any case) with little or no hard data.

/ I WILL be getting my FLU shot in two weeks or so, as usual.
// Continue to social distance and wear my mask.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've said this before. Much like nobody is going to believe the FAA, nobody will believe the FDA.

When the EU says a vaccine is safe, I will be first in line
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They'll probably get it from Russia, and push it on the GOP base.
Two weeks.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DrKillPatient:
/ I WILL be getting my FLU shot in two weeks or so, as usual.

I'm aiming for the first week or so of October for mine.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TWO WEEKS.

Just in time for Infrastructure Week.

I wonder if it's occurred to these incompetent space cadets that a bad vaccine would damage them just as much as Corona.....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The CDC guy, IIRC, actually said that it might be available in small quantities by November or December, but not en masse until second or third quarter 2021.  Which makes sense; it takes a long farking time to make 330 million doses (assuming everybody in America, and just in America, gets it).
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Side effects may include:


Fark user imageView Full Size


And probably death.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's so annoying. The reporter correctly tells him no one is saying a vaccine will be ready in two weeks and Meadows gets all high and mighty and goes "Well let me correct you". There's nothing to be corrected dipsh*t. Then Meadows goes "Well the general populace isn't saying a vaccine will be ready in two weeks, but a guy I talk to on the phone is saying it" The reporter asks "What guy?" Meadows: "I can't tell you, it will effect the markets"

So it's basically "I've got a girlfriend in Canada, you don't know her, and I can't tell you who she is, but she's real to me dammit!"

Stop lying!!! Vote these assholes out.
 
nijika
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you're wondering why "two weeks" is a recurring theme it's because that's Donnie Dumbdumb's magic calculus for kicking the can down the road.   It's going to be two weeks away until 2024 much like Bibi and Iran's Reverse Quantum Islam Anal Bomb.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is my guess, the white house wants to extend the attack that the deep state is stopping the vaccine.  The white house will say that it is ready, the CDC is not releasing something that hasn't gone through trials, therefore DEEP STATE CONSPIRACY.

Then they can argue that you have to vote for Trump to get the vaccine.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd be an antivaxxer...but it is 2020.
 
lennavan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's going to be important to keep hammering home the message that the vaccine should and will be ready in early October so the public comes to expect it.  It will become well established with our dumb f*cking base that this is how science works, that way by late October we can blame the scientists and drug companies for purposefully withholding it.

/oh shiat I think I posted this on the wrong forum
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TWO WEEKS.

Just in time for Infrastructure Week.

I wonder if it's occurred to these incompetent space cadets that a bad vaccine would damage them just as much as Corona.....


Good thing most of them are antivaxxers
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meadows also made some comments in the last 24 hours about how they are putting the finishing touches on the Republican alternative to the ACA and will release it soon.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: DrKillPatient:
/ I WILL be getting my FLU shot in two weeks or so, as usual.

I'm aiming for the first week or so of October for mine.


I got mine 5 minutes ago.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TWO WEEKS.

Just in time for Infrastructure Week.

I wonder if it's occurred to these incompetent space cadets that a bad vaccine would damage them just as much as Corona.....


They're gambling that bad side effects won't become widely obvious until after the election.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nijika: Islam Anal Bomb.


So that the name for the COVID vaccine, eh? No wonder some people don't want to take it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's about the same time monkeys will be flying out of my ass.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: That's about the same time monkeys will be flying out of my ass.


Side effects of the Anal Bomb, no doubt.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We have a real hope of getting something that actually works "

my confidence is through the roof.
 
FriarED1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Znuh: [66.media.tumblr.com image 512x512]


Oh, please. You would too, if you could reach it.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I never thought I'd be an antivaxxer...but it is 2020.


I'm not anti-vax at all. I will be getting this vaccine at my earliest convenience; which won't be until doctors that I truststart saying it's good to go. Guys like Dr. Fauci. Anyone close to this admin can take a hike, I trust them as far as I can collectively throw them.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snocone: MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


But are they better than caps lock?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


In a vacuum they work really well, but a vaccine means a likely return to all social activities in time.  That's not fully possible with masks.  So, yes, mask now, vaccine when it's ready.  Not a replacement, a mitigation tool.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TWO WEEKS.

Just in time for Infrastructure Week.

I wonder if it's occurred to these incompetent space cadets that a bad vaccine would damage them just as much as Corona.....


Shiat can happen. Old enough to remember the 1976 "incident" with the swine flu vaccine. I was 17.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-​n​ews/long-shadow-1976-swine-flu-vaccine​-fiasco-180961994/
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FriarED1: Znuh: [66.media.tumblr.com image 512x512]

Oh, please. You would too, if you could reach it.


If?
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


And there is evidence in hamPsters that masks lessen the viral load transmitted thereby allowing the body to react to it without developing a reaction/developing the virus/developing symptoms - the mask may BE the vaccine!
 
webct_god
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


What have you been drinking? Masks are not better than a vaccine. Masks are the best thing ABSENT a vaccine.

Any sane person would take a vaccine over a mask.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: There's a whole ass movie about a political party promising a vaccine just in time for an election and then turning the state into a totalitarian dictatorship where anyone's lives are forfeit in the name of the powerful AND where the citizens win once they all start wearing masks.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 318x159]


*TeeHee* Ass-movie *TeeHee*

V for Vendetta is one of my favorites.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: snocone: MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE

But are they better than caps lock?


jealous? All my buttons work.
 
Pincy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nijika: If you're wondering why "two weeks" is a recurring theme...


Probably because they know that most of their supporters can't remember anything longer than two weeks out.
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have full faith and confidence in these people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

educated: snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE

And there is evidence in hamPsters that masks lessen the viral load transmitted thereby allowing the body to react to it without developing a reaction/developing the virus/developing symptoms - the mask may BE the vaccine!


I felt like this post needed a visual aid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nijika: If you're wondering why "two weeks" is a recurring theme....

2 weeks? 2 weeks!
Youtube lJhHjACjJjA
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snocone: You kinda missed the entire point from CDC.

MASKS ARE HERE NOW AND IF UTILIZED CORRECTLY THEY ARE BETTER THAN A VACCINE


I'm really worried people will get the vaccine and throw their mask in the garbage the same day.

If we get a vaccine that works, and people continue wearing masks and limiting indoor gatherings, we might be done with this thing by the end of next year. But I'm don't optimistic.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
F*ck these people are horrid excuses for human beings.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Side effects may include:


[Fark user image 850x591]

And probably death.


So severe side effects are basically a bad hangover with fever? We Farkers should be used to that.
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Meadows also made some comments in the last 24 hours about how they are putting the finishing touches on the Republican alternative to the ACA and will release it soon.


Fake news. The president promised a new health care plan "on Day One" of his presidency. Of course, he in a rare concession,  later said "no one knew health care is hard." Apparently not having read a paper during the time Obama was negotiating and renegotiating and flat out jumping through hoops and battling the Republican opposition when he put together the ACA.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
