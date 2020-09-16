 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   And here's the South Dakota AG at a meeting at a bar the night he ran over and killed a guy and then fled
48
    Followup  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six tequilas and all pedestrians start looking deer-like to me.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like everyone, including the victim, was driving around drunk. And after looking at the "bar"... jesus... how depressing. I'd be drunk all the time too.

Wait.. I already am?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some "bar".
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so is there some catchy little one word slap that can be yelled/shat about this for the next fifty years?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.


If he ended up in North Dakota on his way to Pierre he was really drunk.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After Ravnsborg called 911, Sheriff Volek arrived at the scene to assess the damage to his car and search for what he had hit.
He said they searched the area around the vehicle with flashlights but neither of them spotted Boever lying in a ditch.
'At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person,' Ravnsborg wrote.
Because Ravnsborg's car was too damaged to drive and a tow truck would take over an hour to arrive, Volek offered to let the attorney general take his personal car back to Pierre.

Must be nice to be a Republican in a conservative state. Hit and kill a guy? No big deal, here's my car.
 
debug
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like nobody saw that coming.  Well, I guess the pedestrian didn't.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IOKIYAR
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.

If he ended up in North Dakota on his way to Pierre he was really drunk.


Figured he'd drive around a little with the window open and get some fresh air
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sounds like everyone, including the victim, was driving around drunk. And after looking at the "bar"... jesus... how depressing. I'd be drunk all the time too.

Wait.. I already am?


Username checks out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.


He made it all the way to North Dakota?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After Ravnsborg called 911, Sheriff Volek arrived at the scene to assess the damage to his car and search for what he had hit.
He said they searched the area around the vehicle with flashlights but neither of them spotted Boever lying in a ditch.

That doesn't exactly sound like hitting someone and fleeing.

Still killed a man while driving drunk.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.


Believe me, we do.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've played some of the most depressing bars anywhere, including North and South Dakota, and none were as depressing as that. That is not a "bar."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: That's some "bar".


Every rinky dink little town (this one has 2300 people) has meeting rooms attached so they can host bingo or a wedding reception.

/yes, they ARE depressing sinkholes that absorb happiness the moment you step into them
//was inside quite a lot of them over the years, working weddings

ArkPanda: The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.

If he ended up in North Dakota on his way to Pierre he was really drunk.


But if he did, would we call Pierre a.... lucky Pierre?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: That's some "bar".


My god. That's depressing. Did you see the outside pic? It looks like they converted an old library or something.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the America Republicans want:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klyukva: After Ravnsborg called 911, Sheriff Volek arrived at the scene to assess the damage to his car and search for what he had hit.
He said they searched the area around the vehicle with flashlights but neither of them spotted Boever lying in a ditch.

That doesn't exactly sound like hitting someone and fleeing.

Still killed a man while driving drunk.


Pardon me. I mistakenly believed that that part had been proven.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2 things I know about hitting deer:  1) You know when it's a deer, and 2) You don't give a fark the next day what happened to it.  Your chief concern is your busted-ass car and the insurance company.

/hit a deer a month ago
//at least I'm pretty sure...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: That's some "bar".


It's like 'She's UK hot,' that's a "South Dakota bar.'
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh...none of the usual GOP sycophants on today?  Talking points running late?  drunk under the table?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Uh that just looks like everyone is drinking water there. Looks more like a community hall than a bar.
 
scalpod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: Huh...none of the usual GOP sycophants on today?  Talking points running late?  drunk under the table?


More like drunk on the road and gotta get home, (hic) sho get outta the way you shtupid deer!!!

[floors it]
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Six tequilas and all pedestrians start looking deer-like to me.


There's a reason it's called to-kill-ya.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I clipped a deer a few yrs back. It was dark. The deer ran across 3 of 4 lanes before I seen it. It bent the hood a bit but that was it for damage to my car. It also left some skin and fur. I would figure that whatever he hit left some biologicals on his car.

/probably not drunk driving but drowsy driving. Veered off on the should and thump...that woke him up.

// should have been driving a Tesla
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: That's some "bar".


It looks very well thought out to me. Just look at that carpet. Perfectly hides any encrusted vomit.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sounds like everyone, including the victim, was driving around drunk. And after looking at the "bar"... jesus... how depressing. I'd be drunk all the time too.

Wait.. I already am?


Apparently, Jesus was indeed watching over the bar rather than inside of it.

/Jesus sees you.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TomDooley: This is the America Republicans want:
[Fark user image 634x476]


Behold the stately majesty as the upper crust of South Dakota political elite rub shoulders with titans of industry in palatial Rooster's Bar! Stand in awe of the cinderblock walls, painted Dwight Schrute yellow and luxuriously low ceilings.

Enjoy a beverage served in the finest red plastic cups that were from a Round Table Pizza that went out of business.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: naughtyrev: That's some "bar".

It's like 'She's UK hot,' that's a "South Dakota bar.'


The opposite of this is "Hollywood Ugly".  I believe I saw something written by Tina Fey saying describing how she saw herself as Real World Hot but Hollywood Ugly.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark, my clothes smell like small town bar just from viewing that picture in TFA
/cigrits, whiskey puke and depression
 
starlost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
are the footprints in the snow a dear or guys?
case solved
/i'm not drunk-your drunk
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: 2 things I know about hitting deer:  1) You know when it's a deer, and 2) You don't give a fark the next day what happened to it.  Your chief concern is your busted-ass car and the insurance company.

/hit a deer a month ago
//at least I'm pretty sure...


He called *911* to report hitting a deer?  You call your insurance company.  The next morning, earliest.  There is absolutely no reason to call 911 except to establish an alibi for hit and run.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: naughtyrev: That's some "bar".

Every rinky dink little town (this one has 2300 people) has meeting rooms attached so they can host bingo or a wedding reception.

/yes, they ARE depressing sinkholes that absorb happiness the moment you step into them
//was inside quite a lot of them over the years, working weddings

ArkPanda: The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.

If he ended up in North Dakota on his way to Pierre he was really drunk.

But if he did, would we call Pierre a.... lucky Pierre?


Yeah, and that meeting room is surprisingly clean and free of water damage.

From GIS:

5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd6aa9e18271441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.comView Full Size
5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd6aa9e18271441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.comView Full Size

5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd6aa9e18271441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.comView Full Size

Looks about right for east central SD
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is it that we get more in-depth better quality reporting from a European publication than any US based publication.
 
mod3072
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: That's some "bar".


I'm not familiar with this particular bar, but many small-town bars have a more traditional bar in the front, and a large meeting room in the back to accommodate events like wedding dances, benefits, bingo night, etc. That's what this looks like to me.

As far as the article goes, I guess I don't really get it. You have pictures of him attending the event that he said that he was attending. I'm not sure what this is supposed to prove? If it was video of him doing keg stands and taking shots out of a stripper's belly button, I could see the relevance. I don't see how this proves anything other than that he was exactly where he said he was.
 
Brofar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess when a one room elementary school has to close, you turn it into a bar.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: fark, my clothes smell like small town bar just from viewing that picture in TFA
/cigrits, whiskey puke and depression


Don't forget the stale cooking grease and carpeting last cleaned sometime around the Reagan administration.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you hit a deer, your vehicle usually isn't drivable. It's like hitting a couple of bags of cement at the height of the top of your hood (although I will admit grazing one that came out of the brush alongside the diamond entrance to the freeway, Cty. Rd. 38 to North Hwy. 77. Wasn't sure if I clipped him or not, but when I got out to look there was fur in the seams around the headlights, but no blood or dents). It seems the Sheriff has already granted him some "professional courtesy" letting him use his car, so I am a little unsure that there will be a thorough investigation, other than a coordination of stories.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a south dakotan this all seems very familiar.Speeding tickets and all.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Uh that just looks like everyone is drinking water there. Looks more like a community hall than a bar.


Not sure how anyone can tell what is in each glass there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mod3072: naughtyrev: That's some "bar".

I'm not familiar with this particular bar, but many small-town bars have a more traditional bar in the front, and a large meeting room in the back to accommodate events like wedding dances, benefits, bingo night, etc. That's what this looks like to me.

As far as the article goes, I guess I don't really get it. You have pictures of him attending the event that he said that he was attending. I'm not sure what this is supposed to prove? If it was video of him doing keg stands and taking shots out of a stripper's belly button, I could see the relevance. I don't see how this proves anything other than that he was exactly where he said he was.


Yeah, there are lots of these types of places in small towns.  It's already been established that he doesn't drink at these events and he's been to many - so, "driving drunk" probably not true.  "Hit a guy and thought it was a deer" also probably not true, since he went back to look the next day. My guess is he panicked and sped off, then realized he'd have to explain the damage to the car and his lizard panic brain came up with the deer story.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: Representative of the unwashed masses: Uh that just looks like everyone is drinking water there. Looks more like a community hall than a bar.

Not sure how anyone can tell what is in each glass there.


"State Sen Brock Greenfield, who also attended the dinner, said of Ravnsborg: 'I didn't see him with anything but a Coke.' "
 
Liadan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: naughtyrev: That's some "bar".

Every rinky dink little town (this one has 2300 people) has meeting rooms attached so they can host bingo or a wedding reception.

/yes, they ARE depressing sinkholes that absorb happiness the moment you step into them
//was inside quite a lot of them over the years, working weddings


This one even has the raised area for the bridal party's table. With a railing so your drunk groomsmen don't fall off and hurt themselves when it's time for their speech. 

/Been to more than a few myself.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: weddingsinger: naughtyrev: That's some "bar".

Every rinky dink little town (this one has 2300 people) has meeting rooms attached so they can host bingo or a wedding reception.

/yes, they ARE depressing sinkholes that absorb happiness the moment you step into them
//was inside quite a lot of them over the years, working weddings

ArkPanda: The Googles Do Nothing: Just assume anybody on the roads in North Dakota is drunk.

If he ended up in North Dakota on his way to Pierre he was really drunk.

But if he did, would we call Pierre a.... lucky Pierre?

Yeah, and that meeting room is surprisingly clean and free of water damage.

From GIS:

[5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd6aa9e182​71441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com image 850x637][5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd​6aa9e18271441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackc​dn.com image 850x637]
[5fef0e83e88e7201d5ac-03d894bd6aa9e182​71441adec0a042f6.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com image 850x637]
Looks about right for east central SD


The second pic is ok. It's pretty much that carpet and the "cheap hotel conference room" vibe. 

Also, it looks like an elementary school from the outside.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mod3072: I'm not sure what this is supposed to prove?


It's proof the Republicans have no class or standards.  Let alone any inspiration and initiative.   Or maybe they're just all drunk all the time and don't notice their environment.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the bar. Looks like a school.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WelldeadLink: thorpe: Representative of the unwashed masses: Uh that just looks like everyone is drinking water there. Looks more like a community hall than a bar.

Not sure how anyone can tell what is in each glass there.

"State Sen Brock Greenfield, who also attended the dinner, said of Ravnsborg: 'I didn't see him with anything but a Coke.' "


And the cop who picked him up didn't see the dead body. Funny how nobody saw nothing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.