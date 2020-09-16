 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   China's third aircraft carrier is taking shape and could be combat-ready by 2023. Well, I guess we're going to build another 4 or 5 now to keep our competitive edge. Maybe six just to be on the safe side   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, World War II, Qing Dynasty, first time sections of the carrier, China's third carrier, Gerald Ford, People's Republic of China, United States, Han Chinese  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 1:47 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs


Yes, let's keep pretending nobody will ever come close to our inherit exceptionalism.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
growth industry. join the navy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs


American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.


We stole the idea from Japanese anime
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

Yes, let's keep pretending nobody will ever come close to our inherit exceptionalism.


We are exceptionally good at spending money on killing while our own people die in the streets of disease on hunger
 
nitropissering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.


That's the only time they do fly, is at night. That's why you don't hear about it much.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So 2020 is the year China went from "unable to project force effectively" to "threatening US Pacific dominance?"

Add it to the pile.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Chinese carriers are really more about domestic prestige than power projection. Attack subs are a much better way of creating access denial to the South China sea
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: So 2020 is the year China went from "unable to project force effectively" to "threatening US Pacific dominance?"

Add it to the pile.


At the moment, a 3 on 3 carrier battle between the US and China would be very short. They simply don't have the same support structure that we do, not to mention expertise.

In 2030? I dunno.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs


I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They released a virus that crippled our nation. Why do they need an air craft carrier?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China has been rattling sabres at Taiwan since Chiang Kai-shek fled there.  The US position since has typically been "you and what Navy"?

The State Department has been rather lax about maintaining this status quo, even before Trump started destroying it.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bowen: At the moment, a 3 on 3 carrier battle between the US and China would be very short. They simply don't have the same support structure that we do, not to mention expertise.


Weird way to say "the subs will settle this."
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

great_tigers: They released a virus that crippled our nation. Why do they need an air craft carrier?


You know why you don't see much bioterrorism/biowarfare on a mass scale? It is bound to backfire and kill your own people... You can't contain or control them.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The boat is an important part of a carrier strike group, but USN has 80 years of experience utilizing them. That institutional knowledge doesn't come easy or cheap.

It will be a while before they can field them effectively, and some time after that before they are in a position to challenge for dominance on the high seas.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's one thing to have carriers.

It's another to have the various logistical, social, naval, training, and organizational structures in place to properly use them. The US has been building for almost a hundred years and has had hundreds of such vessels to gain experience on and build infrastructure for over that time, China just started really in the last 20 years.

Likewise, China's first carrier is basically a training ship, it's an old ex-soviet ship that's there for the PLAN to "L2P" on carriers. The second ship is more operational, but is basically just a slightly upgraded copy. The third ship here will be China's first completely natively designed vessel, and while it marks a step up from their existing ships, is still going to be substantially less capable and displace much less than its US counterparts. That's not enough ships to keep a constant year-round naval presence of carriers on patrol, there will be times where China just won't be able to put a carrier to sea still, and China is still surrounded by US military and naval presence/allies along her entire coastline, so I wouldn't start worrying about anything just yet.

It definitely marks a notable increase in Chinese capabilities however. The world is going to be a mighty different place in 50 years.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

Yes, let's keep pretending nobody will ever come close to our inherit exceptionalism.


Our military is quite exceptional.   The US is the only country that can project power on the other side of the planet. All other countries are regional powers.

This doesn't mean that the US would win a conflict with one of those regional powers if one began, but the fact that the US could even get into the conflict is unique and exceptional.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.


I've put about 30 seconds of thought into this one: what if, instead of making a carrier fly, we made a carrier out of something that can fly already?

With VOTL fighter jets, a Zeppelin would be perfect. With helium, of course. Based on the enthusiasm I have for my own ideas, they'd be significantly faster and better than surface based vessels.

/ I find this idea perfectly feasible....
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for all the hypocrite Liberals that biatch and complain about how much we "waste" on the Defense budget to show up in this thread and start to biatch and complain about how the military isn't doing enough to "counter the Chinese" and that we need a larger/stronger presence/response in the area.

Oh wait...they're already here. <popcorn>
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: The Googles Do Nothing: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

Yes, let's keep pretending nobody will ever come close to our inherit exceptionalism.

Our military is quite exceptional.   The US is the only country that can project power on the other side of the planet. All other countries are regional powers.

This doesn't mean that the US would win a conflict with one of those regional powers if one began, but the fact that the US could even get into the conflict is unique and exceptional.


The US is also one missed interest payment away from total bankruptcy

With taxes continually being cut and complete morons guiding the economy, the money to pay for all that superiority is at risk daily
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.

I've put about 30 seconds of thought into this one: what if, instead of making a carrier fly, we made a carrier out of something that can fly already?

With VOTL fighter jets, a Zeppelin would be perfect. With helium, of course. Based on the enthusiasm I have for my own ideas, they'd be significantly faster and better than surface based vessels.

/ I find this idea perfectly feasible....


We built some in the 20's.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/histor​y​/this-is-the-short-and-tragic-history-​of-the-flying-aircraft-carrier
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

American aircraft carriers can fly at night?

Damn. That's some next level Avengers brand shiat.

I've put about 30 seconds of thought into this one: what if, instead of making a carrier fly, we made a carrier out of something that can fly already?

With VOTL fighter jets, a Zeppelin would be perfect. With helium, of course. Based on the enthusiasm I have for my own ideas, they'd be significantly faster and better than surface based vessels.

/ I find this idea perfectly feasible....


Wait, what if we make a carrier out of huge chunks of ice, and then float them towards the equator to give water to countries that dont have enough water?

Oh wait...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project​_​Habakkuk

Plausible, but ludicrous.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.


The vast majority of the world still flies their drones remotely, 1:1, using a pilot. The number of countries that could manage a 50,000 drone swarm by any means, and get it to hit a moving target, can be counted on your hands. Even ISIS, which controlled its own territory, could only manage a couple of dozen to attack a (stationary) Russian airbase.

"Alibaba" drones don't have the range to hit a moving carrier at sea - actual opportunities would be limited to choke point locations like the Suez Canal, which is why we maintain good security-type relationships with countries like Egypt. Other than that, our carriers only approach the shore for port calls in friendly countries... not "3rd world shiatholes."

50,000 small explosions doesn't add up to a 50,000xPower explosion that would "sink or disable" an aircraft carrier, any more than a handful of snaps thrown at a person would add up to one gunshot wound.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: So 2020 is the year China went from "unable to project force effectively" to "threatening US Pacific dominance?"

Add it to the pile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Military spending isn't going anywhere but up in this country. We'd better get used to it. At this point, I'd be happy if we just got the H out Iraq and Afghanistan and stopped bombing the shiat out of innocents. Spend the savings on US infrastructure and call it military logistics.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: I'm waiting for all the hypocrite Liberals that biatch and complain about how much we "waste" on the Defense budget to show up in this thread and start to biatch and complain about how the military isn't doing enough to "counter the Chinese" and that we need a larger/stronger presence/response in the area.

Oh wait...they're already here. <popcorn>



Point to one liberal who's saying we need our military to do more to counter the Chinese.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: GregInIndy: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was going to point out the Navy has though of that
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: GregInIndy: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.

The vast majority of the world still flies their drones remotely, 1:1, using a pilot. The number of countries that could manage a 50,000 drone swarm by any means, and get it to hit a moving target, can be counted on your hands. Even ISIS, which controlled its own territory, could only manage a couple of dozen to attack a (stationary) Russian airbase.

"Alibaba" drones don't have the range to hit a moving carrier at sea - actual opportunities would be limited to choke point locations like the Suez Canal, which is why we maintain good security-type relationships with countries like Egypt. Other than that, our carriers only approach the shore for port calls in friendly countries... not "3rd world shiatholes."

50,000 small explosions doesn't add up to a 50,000xPower explosion that would "sink or disable" an aircraft carrier, any more than a handful of snaps thrown at a person would add up to one gunshot wound.


Dude. You need to stop. Seriously. Just stop.

You're using reason and logic and facts and truth and you're destroying the little fantasy worlds these people live in. They've built up their own reality in their mind out of Michael Bay, Hollywood-esque scenarios and they're desperate to get the rest of the hive mind to validate it. And now you come along and tear it down like paper. You're destroying their reality and putting their mental health and lives at risk. In the name of humanity, please stop before you actually hurt someone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, being that it's a Chinese aircraft carrier, I'm guessing we know all about its strengths and weaknesses since they no doubt stole the plans from us. So we have that going for us.

/ which is nice
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: bughunter: So 2020 is the year China went from "unable to project force effectively" to "threatening US Pacific dominance?"

Add it to the pile.

At the moment, a 3 on 3 carrier battle between the US and China would be very short. They simply don't have the same support structure that we do, not to mention expertise.

In 2030? I dunno.


Or range they have to use lighter birds with a ski ramp launch
 
great_tigers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehobbes: great_tigers: They released a virus that crippled our nation. Why do they need an air craft carrier?

You know why you don't see much bioterrorism/biowarfare on a mass scale? It is bound to backfire and kill your own people... You can't contain or control them.


This virus had nothing to do with death. China's intention was to get America to react exactly the way people have. Division and finances. Mission accomplished China.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregInIndy: El_Frijole_Blanco: There is a reason we don't worry about other countries aircraft carriers and that is because they are crap and don't fly at night. Except the French they use our designs

I'm waiting for the first time some 3rd-world shiathole militia uses 50,000 explosive-equipped drones they built from fertilizer nitrates and crap they bought for a song used on Alibaba, programming them to swarm and sink or disable one of our multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers.

It's going to be a helluva wake-up call.


I don't think it will be a third world shiat hole but rather the preeminent power in the world:  China.  They are way ahead of us in drone tech and I bet they could swarm the heck out of a carrier.  We'll be fighting a 21st century war like it is 1945.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From what I've read about the Chinese carriers, they aren't even close to our capability.  They can only launch about half the number of jets.  Their jets carry about half the fuel and ordinance compared to ours.  Our jets can out fly their jets.

Plus, China has almost no deep water navy experience.  That will change over time, but at the moment they wouldn't dare stick their noses out of the South Chinese Sea and start trouble.  That doesn't mean China is not a threat.  They have other assets that would be a pain, especially on land.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would be shocked if the Navy doesn't have some serious frequency-jamming gear that would negate a drone swarm like that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dick Gozinya: I'm waiting for all the hypocrite Liberals that biatch and complain about how much we "waste" on the Defense budget to show up in this thread and start to biatch and complain about how the military isn't doing enough to "counter the Chinese" and that we need a larger/stronger presence/response in the area.

Oh wait...they're already here. <popcorn>


Liberal engineer here.

This is how you do it:

https://taskandpurpose.com/military-t​e​ch/air-force-fighter-jet-prototype-nex​t-generation-air-dominance


Not this:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/op​i​nion/op-eds/the-f-35-the-great-white-w​hale-of-defense-waste
 
way south
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schlubbe: It will be a while before they can field them effectively, and some time after that before they are in a position to challenge for dominance on the high seas.


It depends on how they plan to use it.
As an effective weapon, technically this may be their first real carrier if it includes a catapult system. The ski-jump decks are effectively useless for larger scale air operations and they don't have the VTOL aircraft to make it otherwise. Yes it could be several years before China has a peer force that could challenge it neighbors, let alone the US.

As a means of intimidation or international pressure, it won't take as long to learn how to use them.  They basically have to master sailing in straight lines and not-sinking. They can bully smaller island states and poorer countries into following them. Their goal will be to force the US to do business with China since everyone else is either indebted and under their control or threatened by them.

Its useful as a pointy stick to jab in our ribs, but they haven't learned to make proper weapons of war.  Notice that they tend to shy away from prolonged conflicts where their systems may be tested in public view.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.