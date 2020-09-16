 Skip to content
(Chronicle Herald)   Bluenose II sails in shape of heart to thank Nova Scotia, still can stop on a dime   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
    More: Cool, Schooner, Bluenose, Nova Scotia, Bay of Fundy, A Great Way to Care, Capt. Phil Watson, Bluenose II, shape of a heart  
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image 800x800]


Thanks, was wondering if any non-Canuckleheads would get it.

/subby
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image 800x800]

Thanks, was wondering if any non-Canuckleheads would get it.

/subby


Yup. I've been a Stan Rogers fan since forever.

https://youtu.be/vo1IvV6qAWY
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image image 800x800]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the open ocean without any structures or stuff in the way?

See Jane run and create MS Paint inspired penis pattern art with her GPS or Darth Vader (playing hockey?)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gopher321: Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image 800x800]

Thanks, was wondering if any non-Canuckleheads would get it.

/subby


That proud, fast Queen of the Grand Banks fleet that consistently beat out the rich men's toys of the Glouster boys?

Yeah, some of us Yanks get it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That turned out really well.  Color my nose impressed.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The schooner sailed in the shape of a heart in the Lunenburg Harbour before packing it in for the season Monday. "


Ha ha ha ha. You dumb bastard. It's not a schooner... it's a sailboat.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh, color me ignorant. To me the Bluenose was a passenger/car ferry that sailed out of Bar Harbor, Maine, to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Never knew the namesake. I worked summers, from '88-'90, in the ticket office for the Scotia Prince out of Portland, ME, to Yarmouth, N.S. Had some good times on that boat - restaurants, bars, casino...a lot can happen on a 24 hour round trip.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: gopher321: Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image 800x800]

Thanks, was wondering if any non-Canuckleheads would get it.

/subby

Yup. I've been a Stan Rogers fan since forever.

https://youtu.be/vo1IvV6qAWY


Same here this song is about the "sister" ship https://youtu.be/pzXR8Q1Ze2E
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Just to reduce confusion among Farkers who aren't coin collectors:

[Fark user image image 800x800]


While recognized as the Bluenose, the design was originally created as a composite of multiple schooners.

Likely in no small part because have a private commercial vessel on a coin (the Bluenose was still fishing and racing when the dime design was introduced) would have had some potential issues.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is extremely neat. Nice job!
 
