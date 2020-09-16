 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   U.S. Generals are raising the alarm. Finally, some good news, 'Rain in the Summertime' was a great song in the 80's   (medium.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Politics, active military, political action, law, Political science, Political philosophy, Law, Political party  
•       •       •

1681 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 7:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None of this is new, but it's good to see them all in one place.

I'm retired Army. I have many friends who are veterans, and who used to highly respect just about all these generals and admirals. It's baffling that the top brass picking country over Trump still isn't enough to sway most of my friends. The cognitive dissonance is strong.
 
Alebak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doesn't mean dick if they do what he says no matter what. That's the real test, and past history tells me not to rely on the military in that regard.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But they're still way too quiet about it. farkin' bunch of chain-of-command humping farkfaces.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
to protect and defend the Constitution

against all enemies, foreign and domestic

Foreign and Domestic

DOMESTIC
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This may be the year they beat the Globetrotters.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.
 
usahole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.


Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.


They cannot by law speak out until they are retired.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?


This. They speak up while enlisted and they're out on their ass.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?


Certainly current military are forbidden from political activities but that shouldn't preclude them from calling a treason-weasel out.  There's a difference between "Go vote for $x" and "The president is compromised by Russia"

And there's nothing preventing sitting members of Congress from saying whatever they want.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Declaration and Eye of the Hurricane were brilliant albums.

We seem to have the rather serious problem that a large portion of the population (not to mention the people supposed to be actually running the country) don't have a grasp of reality. They're seeing cannibalistic pedo demons everywhere. This is is serious.

/yeah cannibalistic pedo demons had a couple of good albums too
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump is simply... evil. I mean, like the real thing. Sorry. But, it's sort of provable.

Sue me? Truth has always proven a serviceable defense against accusation.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Retired military and I agree... the Alarm was a kickass band.

oh yeah... agree with the generals too.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cfreak: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

Certainly current military are forbidden from political activities but that shouldn't preclude them from calling a treason-weasel out.  There's a difference between "Go vote for $x" and "The president is compromised by Russia"

And there's nothing preventing sitting members of Congress from saying whatever they want.


Publicly coming forward about the commander in chief is a career death sentence and if I'm not mistaken can lead to a court martialling.

The congress critters and senators can and should speak out, no doubt, but asking people to risk their job, career, and put their families at risk by losing that income just isn't ok.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, are these the generals that obama put in place? What are they whining about now?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

This. They speak up while enlisted and they're out on their ass.


Commissioned. Officers are commissioned, the enlisted are...enlisted. (Except warrant officers, they're warranted.)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The other former Generals say he was a crappy owner back in the 80s.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GloomCookie613: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

This. They speak up while enlisted and they're out on their ass.

Commissioned. Officers are commissioned, the enlisted are...enlisted. (Except warrant officers, they're warranted.)


Thanks. Dad was enlisted, but ngl I didn't pay much attention to ranks or the inner chain and how all that works. I just knew to smile and be polite. Extra polite if they had a farkload of stripes and medals 🤣
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: cfreak: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

Certainly current military are forbidden from political activities but that shouldn't preclude them from calling a treason-weasel out.  There's a difference between "Go vote for $x" and "The president is compromised by Russia"

And there's nothing preventing sitting members of Congress from saying whatever they want.

Publicly coming forward about the commander in chief is a career death sentence and if I'm not mistaken can lead to a court martialling.

The congress critters and senators can and should speak out, no doubt, but asking people to risk their job, career, and put their families at risk by losing that income just isn't ok.


Friends don't let friends vote Republican
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No comment yet from the Globetrotters.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: DNRTFA, are these the generals that obama put in place? What are they whining about now?


The president doesn't promote generals.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: to protect and defend the Constitution

against all enemies, foreign and domestic

Foreign and Domestic

DOMESTIC


Let's get through the election first and see what happens. I'm for a peaceful transition of power. It's like the gradual escalation of force the military uses: Show, Shout, Shove, Shoot. First we do the election, showing our democratic resolve. If that doesn't occur or otherwise seem legitimate, we shout our disapproval through the judicial system and have them adjudicate. If that is shown to be illegitimate, we allow Congress and the constitution to shove, to expel the former president from office. If that all fails, then you might see military action. This road is fraught with danger and should not be taken softly nor without great deliberation. A military action of this kind will forever change the nation and its character.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GloomCookie613: cfreak: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

Certainly current military are forbidden from political activities but that shouldn't preclude them from calling a treason-weasel out.  There's a difference between "Go vote for $x" and "The president is compromised by Russia"

And there's nothing preventing sitting members of Congress from saying whatever they want.

Publicly coming forward about the commander in chief is a career death sentence and if I'm not mistaken can lead to a court martialling.

The congress critters and senators can and should speak out, no doubt, but asking people to risk their job, career, and put their families at risk by losing that income just isn't ok.

Friends don't let friends vote Republican


Oh I 1000% agree. Just saying that asking ppl to risk their livelihood to speak up is asking too much when many of these people have family to support.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: DNRTFA, are these the generals that obama put in place? What are they whining about now?


hahaha, huh?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?


Depends. Against a Republican will cost you your ass. In favor of a Republican will get you an unspecified slap on the wrist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: thealgorerhythm: GloomCookie613: cfreak: usahole: cfreak: "Former Generals"

Lots of people have spoken out against this regime after they are in no position to do anything about it. Others have cowardly spoken out after they left it.

Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

Aren't current military forbidden from commenting?

Certainly current military are forbidden from political activities but that shouldn't preclude them from calling a treason-weasel out.  There's a difference between "Go vote for $x" and "The president is compromised by Russia"

And there's nothing preventing sitting members of Congress from saying whatever they want.

Publicly coming forward about the commander in chief is a career death sentence and if I'm not mistaken can lead to a court martialling.

The congress critters and senators can and should speak out, no doubt, but asking people to risk their job, career, and put their families at risk by losing that income just isn't ok.

Friends don't let friends vote Republican

Oh I 1000% agree. Just saying that asking ppl to risk their livelihood to speak up is asking too much when many of these people have family to support.


And in the cases of some military folk, 3 families in 2 different countries.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What are these "too little, too late" shiatbirds saying and thinking about Mitch McConnell, the real deconstructor of the republic?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: DNRTFA, are these the generals that obama put in place? What are they whining about now?


Yeah I never heard of Colin Powell before 2008.

You know how I know you're an idiot?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've sold drugs to The Alarm.  Well, I guess technically I sold them to the University student fund, which then passed them along...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The problem isn't Trump.
It's the entire Republican Party.
 
Kuta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So you all want to listen to generals now, but wouldn't vote for a service member who was running for POTUS?

I'm shocked. SHOCKED!

Well not that shocked.

#AnyoneButBidenOrBillionaires
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What people fail to realize when they draw parallels to Hitler, Stalin and similar autocrats is: Trump's followers are already all-in.

They WANT to round up minorities, stage mass deportations, and basically steal whatever they want from the untermenschen. They're completely sold on the idea.

One man's dire warning is another's propaganda. You should have figured that out when they adopted "deplorable" as a badge of honor.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alebak: Doesn't mean dick if they do what he says no matter what. That's the real test, and past history tells me not to rely on the military in that regard.


He hasn't had them do anything illegal yet. He doesn't like the military and doesn't know what to do with them, also he probably realizes if he orders the military to go after protesters, they will disobey and either protect the protesters or join them outright

All he's been doing is trying to sow chaos within the pentagon and try and force a loyalty program of the top Brass. I think he's realizing it's harder than he thought (they aren't all Misha Flynns) and it's made him doubt whether they'd be on his side if he tried to exert power.

Why do you think he's been using Barr's SA to do the protest bashing (also Erik Prince's folks for the agitation/militias)?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kuta: So you all want to listen to generals now, but wouldn't vote for a service member who was running for POTUS?

I'm shocked. SHOCKED!

Well not that shocked.

#AnyoneButBidenOrBillionaires


I did vote for John Kerry.
Put down the crack pipe.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The great flaw of generals throughout history is that they always want to fight the last war, because that is what they know.x

Well, the Russian are no military threat to either the U.S. or Western Europe. They could cause economic mischief by cutting off natural gas supplies, but there is no military solution for that. So...NATO is pointless. U.S. troops in Europe are just an economic benefit for the E.U.

As for the Middle East, fracking has changed everything. We no longer need Iraqi oil, nor Saudi oil, nor Iranian oil. So, why be there? Afghanistan is the gateway between the middle east and Russia, but who cares now? If the Russians are dumb enough to go back to Afghanistan, they will be sorry.

So the generals are upset because the world has passed them by and made them obsolete. The next war won't be fought by troops and tanks, but by missiles and drones and robot tanks.

Note that this problem with generals is nothing new; the failure to adapt is how the British lost the American Revolution, how Napoleon conquered Europe, the reason that millions of men died in WWI, why the French were so quickly defeated in WWII, and why the Americans lost in Vietnam.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dracos31: cfreak: Call me when a current general or current GOP Congress-critter does something.

They cannot by law speak out until they are retired.


Well then they must be quite relieved that Trump and the rest of the GOP never break any laws!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kuta: So you all want to listen to generals now, but wouldn't vote for a service member who was running for POTUS?

I'm shocked. SHOCKED!

Well not that shocked.

#AnyoneButBidenOrBillionaires


Did you vote for Kerry?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lightweights. Wake me up when somebody with current command experience has something nice to say about Trump.

/amidoingitright.jpg
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Kumana Wanalaia: to protect and defend the Constitution

against all enemies, foreign and domestic

Foreign and Domestic

DOMESTIC

Let's get through the election first and see what happens. I'm for a peaceful transition of power. It's like the gradual escalation of force the military uses: Show, Shout, Shove, Shoot. First we do the election, showing our democratic resolve. If that doesn't occur or otherwise seem legitimate, we shout our disapproval through the judicial system and have them adjudicate. If that is shown to be illegitimate, we allow Congress and the constitution to shove, to expel the former president from office. If that all fails, then you might see military action. This road is fraught with danger and should not be taken softly nor without great deliberation. A military action of this kind will forever change the nation and its character.


That's a very reasonable, mature, well thought out position.

And maybe sometime in Trump's fourth term if might bear fruit.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They support Biden because they know Biden will start more wars in the Middle East. Interesting to see people who chose killing for a living calling Trump immoral.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Strength was always my favorite record of theirs. Saw them play the Elbo Room in Chicago in the early 2000s. Well, Mike Peters and assorted other 80s musicians. Was a lot of fun.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Alarm - Sold Me Down The River
Youtube 8j3_DUqKyTk
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.