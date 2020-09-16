 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Old disabled neighbor has tif with yob at apartments where they live, naturally being a yob he calls her a "fat b*****d" before shoving a hamburger through her mailbox   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, United Kingdom, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Scottish Sun  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GIF, JPG, PNG unavailable for comment.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tiff has two fs
As ditty has pointed out
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When police then turned up, he was also clutching two metal poles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we sure that Scotland is an English-speaking country?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't say "bastard" on Fark?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What is up b*****d being censored?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn yobs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm craving a burger.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those were all words in the headline, but I can't make sense of them.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i'd hate to be a dustbin in Shaftesbury tonight
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: You can't say "bastard" on Fark?


Reported!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh man... if calling someone a fat bastard is wrong, I am in so much trouble on my jobsite. /Probably don't work on ladders if you're scared of their load limit.

//Probably don't work in a profession that requires physical dexterity and ending up in interesting positions and enclosed finite spaces.

//Probably don't complain about your pay when you've ate yourself to a point where you can't physically do your job
 
gnosis301
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is "shoving a hamburger in her mailbox" some sort of British euphemism?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: You can't say "bastard" on Fark?


And here I thought he called her a fat batard, which is a short load of bread with an oblong shape.
 
shill1253
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Is "shoving a hamburger in her mailbox" some sort of British euphemism?


Is that what the kids these days call it?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Free hamburger - what's the problem? Was it one of those "plant-based" fauxburgers?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Tiff has two fs
As ditty has pointed out


Tiff also dances from 7:30 to 8.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: Are we sure that Scotland is an English-speaking country?


No.

Fark user imageView Full Size


English was pretty much forced upon them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media1.tenor.com image 320x240]


Leave the hasselhoff alone
 
