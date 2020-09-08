 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Everyone in Ontario, have birthday parties, weddings, frosh weeks, court cases and trysts this weekend (preferably all in the same place to save money on gas). Doug Ford is going to reduce the limit social gatherings   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I expect that'll happen around here in the coming days. Students are back doing student things and a lot of the closed offices opened up when the little kids went back to school last week.

I'm glad I had a good summer and got out to hang with friends (outdoors) at just about the normal rate. This winter is going to be back to lockdown..
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone in Ontario bands together, we can have this licked!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brewery is still considered essential, right?

/can't be having a shortage of Moslon or Stella
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. My city was almost COVID free until the university and college students arrived back in town and immediately started acting like empty headed jackasses. Overall Ford has handled things fairly well and the vast majority of people have made the necessary sacrifices to get the infection rates down but like everything else in life stupid people get to ruin if for everybody. I'm all for hitting these idiots with crippling fines.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.


You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villany
Youtube Xcb4_QwP6fE
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The brewery is still considered essential, right?

/can't be having a shortage of Moslon or Stella


Beer and liquor stores remained open here throughout the pandemic. Weed stores closed for a bit but were allowed to offer home delivery. The essentials were covered.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.


This from a man who spend 20 years in China.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's frustrating to see those numbers going up.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The brewery is still considered essential, right?

/can't be having a shortage of Moslon or Stella


Just watch out for Elsinore. I heard that a guy found a live mouse in a bottle of their beer
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: some_beer_drinker: i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.

This from a man who spend 20 years in China.


hahahahaha. imagine what london looked like to me after being gone 20 years. shocking. i left again immediately.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Doug Ford who himself just attended a wedding?

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2020/09/0​8​/ford-under-fire-for-attending-wedding​-wants-police-to-crack-down-on-prohibi​ted-parties/

And went to the cottage when he wasn't supposed to, and had a mother's day party during lockdown? That Doug Ford?
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.


I'm from Ontario and you sound like an arsehole
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada people suck. There. I said it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Canada people suck. There. I said it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad I live in a country that still teaches enough science that most our conservatives actually understand the deadly nature of this pandemic and take it seriously.

Is Pence still trying to pray the hoax away down south?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Doug Ford is going to reduce the limit social gatherings"

Is our Subbys even the learnings of English on the reg? Or no can formings of sentence the headline-wise?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tyrosine: some_beer_drinker: i am from ontario, and i can tell you, most of the people there are real savages. never go there.

This from a man who spend 20 years in China.

hahahahaha. imagine what london looked like to me after being gone 20 years. shocking. i left again immediately.


hahahahaha. imagine what london looked like to me after being gone 20 years. shocking. i left again immediately

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Good. My city was almost COVID free until the university and college students arrived back in town and immediately started acting like empty headed jackasses. Overall Ford has handled things fairly well and the vast majority of people have made the necessary sacrifices to get the infection rates down but like everything else in life stupid people get to ruin if for everybody. I'm all for hitting these idiots with crippling fines.


Hi from Kingston!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Using that logic, every time the government is planning tougher DWI laws, people should get liquored up and drive around while they still can.

JFC, people - which part of Public Safety don't you understand?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.  Too many farking morons hosting parties and going to gatherings and causing the numbers to shoot right the hell up again.  Unfortunately one of those areas is the city I live in.  Because apparently I live in a city of morons.

I shouldn't be surprised given how many people don't seem to know how to wear the damn masks that are mandatory in all public spaces.  Lots of people doing the dicknose.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It just so happens that I'm DJing a wedding this weekend - 30 guest outdoors (might freeze our titties off).
2nd WAVE CLAMP-DOWN A-COMIN'!!!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Ford is a Conservative.  But he's not an idiot.  He understands that if the virus is not transmitted, it has nowhere to live.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doug Ford is about as smart as a box of hair and looks like a honey-glazed ham. He's also a staunch anti-environmentalist who thinks climate change is a hoax and campaigned against a carbon tax - even though it's a conservative tax measure, originally. He also tried to install cronies in the OPP, covered for his brother's addiction, tried to buy himself a shaggin' wagon with taxpayer funds and is widely rumoured to be shtupping one of his MPPs.

He's a real piece of work.

And yet he's still got more sense than any GOP governor, senator or member of the Trump administration. In the US, he'd be viewed as a conservative intellectual titan and voice of reason. He's managed to clear the very low bar of basic public health competence, and will get re-elected because of it.

Just let that sink in a bit.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Using that logic, every time the government is planning tougher DWI laws, people should get liquored up and drive around while they still can.

JFC, people - which part of Public Safety don't you understand?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: Tyrosine: Good. My city was almost COVID free until the university and college students arrived back in town and immediately started acting like empty headed jackasses. Overall Ford has handled things fairly well and the vast majority of people have made the necessary sacrifices to get the infection rates down but like everything else in life stupid people get to ruin if for everybody. I'm all for hitting these idiots with crippling fines.

Hi from Kingston!


He could be in Cambridge/Kitchener/Waterloo...but Kingston is the best guess.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tyrosine:

I'm all for hitting these idiots with crippling fines crowbars.
 
Civchic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Listen, I just want my kids to stay in school (preferably for a whole term!) and play hockey.  Is that so hard? Follow the G-D rules, people!

(And hockey is like the least risky indoor activity we can do, before you say anything.  If you aren't playing minor hockey, it's amazing the changes we've made to get kids on the ice).
 
