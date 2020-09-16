 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sure, global warming is causing catastrophic weather patterns on Earth, melting our glaciers, burning our forests, and churning out assembly lines of hurricanes. But we're actually about to start having much calmer weather overall ... IN SPACE   (npr.org) divider line
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMEDDDD!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God forbid humans move to colonize space and ruin it as well.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll get my deck chair and sunscreen!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not to pee on the climate change Cheerios but how comes the forest out west has seeds that germinate from the heat of fires.  And also, how comes statements like hurricanes haven't been so common ... since 1974.

https://www.nationalforests.org/our-f​o​rests/your-national-forests-magazine/h​ow-trees-survive-and-thrive-after-a-​https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​Atlantic_hurricane_records

The 1930s looked pretty damn productive for storms and that was before satellite and radar, if 20 were recorded how many weren't.

We are so hyper aware of any difference and eager to correlate the difference to climate change but your accurate set of data for fires may be 100 points deep and less for storms.  When natural selection has made reproduction based on heat from fire typical in western forests, it must be common enough in history to be a survival mechanism.

Let the wrong think bashing commence...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kayanlau: God forbid humans move to colonize space and ruin it as well.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait!  Excuse me, but I was assured that global warming was due to unusual intense solar conditions.  So this means that global warming, to the extent that it is not a Chinese hoax perpetuated by Hollywood (((New York))) global
Elitist liberal reporters paid with Soroses( the currency of the Antifa anarchist) is over.  I think I may have left out a lame stream and msm. There was also something about Tom hanks being a child Molesting satanist who controls the world?  With vaccines maybe?  It gets pretty weird the longer you talk to these people. Maybe the earth is flat and lizard people live inside it and something else. Honestly, I stopped paying attention.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Finally, Slaanesh is born!
 
