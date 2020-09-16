 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Apparently going nowhere near drugs, parties, smoking, and alcohol will make you cover every inch of your body with tattoos (including your todger) to keep the "straight edge" on your bad self   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Tattoo, The Sun, Tattoo shop owner, musician Daniel Gun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation  
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yeah but did he tattoo his butthole?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even on the wibbly-wobblies?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I need the cat reading the newspaper pic "I should tattoo my genitals"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's addicted to a drug.  Namely, the endorphins that are produced as a reaction to pain.
 
jman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird Al approves
https://youtu.be/BF6ct9ZEq5s
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol, tool.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He looks like he's in blackface.  That could lead to some unfortunate misinterpretations.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Women are always trying to change men.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This makes me very glad that I drink alcohol. I might increase my consumption and start smoking pot just in case. I draw the line at becoming a party animal, there's a pandemic.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're not kidding. Case in point: This man accidentally opened the door to a tattoo shop while tweeting:

Fark user imageView Full Size


#ClearAndPermanentDanger
 
Amalevica
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The genital tattoos only took one hour in total. It's made up of some lettering but I can't say a lot more."

Based on the size of the censor ball, I'm guessing it isn't "Welcome to Jamaica"
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Amalevica: "The genital tattoos only took one hour in total. It's made up of some lettering but I can't say a lot more."

Based on the size of the censor ball, I'm guessing it isn't "Welcome to Jamaica"


It's probably "Why".
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet there's one place without ink. But it can be done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Even on the wibbly-wobblies?


Maybe he just wanted an artful todger.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Amalevica: "The genital tattoos only took one hour in total. It's made up of some lettering but I can't say a lot more."

Based on the size of the censor ball, I'm guessing it isn't "Welcome to Jamaica"


"Welcome aboard"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tattooseo.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Amalevica: "The genital tattoos only took one hour in total. It's made up of some lettering but I can't say a lot more."

Based on the size of the censor ball, I'm guessing it isn't "Welcome to Jamaica"

"Welcome aboard"


"Mom" or  "wow" depends on your position.
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh, he hasn't tattooed his eyeballs yet.

/Met The Enigma
//Seems like a nice enough guy
///Creepy as hell to look him in the eyes though
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If straightedgers would have a drink now and then, they probably wouldn't be so angry. Like Muslim terrorists.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His before picture makes him look like he's a Guido from Joisey!

/I'm from New Jersey
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did you hear about the guy who tattooed "I love you" on his penis?  He showed it to his wife, who said, "Stop trying to put words in my mouth!"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"In a minute it's going to say ADIDAS."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems to be more like Daniel from hangover.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something something Shorty's Bar and Grill Muskeegon Wisconsin and other fine locations.

/Shirley someone will remember that joke
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

