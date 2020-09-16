 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pensacola in May: We now open our brand new Pensacola Bay Bridge which cost $430 million to build aaaaaaaaaaand it's gone   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

2478 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 12:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think it was designed so that the front falls off for safety.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where's that confounded bridge?!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, slightly less than 3 miles?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think it was designed so that the front falls off for safety.


Cardboard's out...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone see a Harrier flying away from the scene?

markosun.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Things happen.

[Fark user image 766x328] [View Full Size image _x_]


Work got in the way and you were able to sneak that in before me. Damn you!!!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oops.

Oh well. Speaking as a Minneapolis resident, at least they designed it so one failing strut didn't bring down the whole damned thing.

:-(
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Infrastructure Week is off to a bad start.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't think of it as expensive bridges gone. Think of it as money saved by ignoring climate change.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?


I don't think the warranty covers strong cat2/weak cat 3 storms..
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?


Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was abducted by the aliens in the blimp thread.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zed234: [Fark user image 640x960]


This guy's what shows up?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zed234: [Fark user image image 640x960]


But, then again he did say.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Alabama ok?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Infrastructure Week is off to a bad start.


Shark week on the other hand has nailed it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Enjuneer: We can build this to withstand the elements, but it'll cost twice as much.
Taxpayers: Lowest bidder.
 
JNowe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No problem, it's covered under the extended warranty.  You did buy the extended warranty, didn't you?
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
where did it go?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think it was designed so that the front falls off for safety.


A wave hit it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Yup. They are built to hold traffic above the water. The hope is that they survive storms, but sometimes they don't.
Water is heavy and does a lot of damage.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


They're* also reporting that a barge broke loose and hit it.  Something about a crane as well (maybe a crane on the barge).

/ *they talk a lot
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah Florida, never stop being stupid...you make the other idiots look normal by comparison.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most bridges are not actually bolted down. If you happen to have a pair of 100-ton cranes handy, you could "easily" steal a normal bridge. I assume each section here was only held down with glue and the sections lifted off in the surge.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1306246801683558401&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10953438%2FPensacola-in-M​ay-We-now-open-our-brand-new-Pensacola​-Bay-Bridge-which-cost-%24430-million-​to-build-aaaaaaaaaaand-its-gone&siteSc​reenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersi​on=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px​]


I think I know where to start looking for it.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Comparing Sally to Katrina. You're cute.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If a chunk that big is missing, you can only guess at the underlying damage to the rest of the structure.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sorry, I guessed I missed the meeting where it was decided that the bridge should not fall apart easily.


My bad.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: where did it go?


The Little Mermaid - Under the Sea (from The Little Mermaid) (Official Video)
Youtube GC_mV1IpjWA
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]


Or the designer for not having it built high enough?
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

I don't think the warranty covers strong cat2/weak cat 3 storms..


It farking should.  Sue into oblivion and try for negligence anyone who signed off on a Florida bridge contract that doesn't account for hurricanes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Anyone see a Harrier flying away from the scene?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia is filming another campaign ad for her neighbor Byelorussia's Lukashenko.   All the photogenic MiGs were off in the US filming for Trump campaigns.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Most bridges are not actually bolted down. If you happen to have a pair of 100-ton cranes handy, you could "easily" steal a normal bridge. I assume each section here was only held down with glue and the sections lifted off in the surge.


Can you imagine the torque wrench they would need to tighten a bolt that could hold road sections together?
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?


Sadly, you are partly correct. Contractor barge hit the bridge yesterday before the Hurricane hit.  They couldn't inspect damage until today. LINK
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]

They're* also reporting that a barge broke loose and hit it.  Something about a crane as well (maybe a crane on the barge).

/ *they talk a lot


Looks like a crane to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good news Bad news.

Good news for me.
Our equipment is on shore, after pouring about 3-4 miles of deck going one way.
So some rework means delay in the job, and additional pours maybe.

Bad news for the Contractor
The rent is still due monthly regardless of delays.

Me:   Win WIn.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Zed234: [Fark user image 640x960]

This guy's what shows up?


don't act like you don't know
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bridges are generally designed to resist downward force

Sideways/upward, not so much. Especially not if something goes sideways/upwards with the help of a hurricane
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kobrakai: some_beer_drinker: where did it go?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GC_mV1Ip​jWA]


I see you and raise you Mosh Pit Disney
doping panda - under the sea (little mermaid cover)
Youtube -MFd2gI_P0A
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know, if you have a bus that has to go 55 miles an hour and it encounters something like this, it can jump right over that part.   I saw it in the movie "The Bus that Couldn't Slow Down" I think.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think it was designed so that the front falls off for safety.


Speed holes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: NotThatGuyAgain: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

Sorry to bust in on your conspiracy theory but there isn't a lot you can do when you have thousands of tons of water lifting up a roadway on a bridge.

Or do you also think I-10 was shoddily built with substandard materials and the contractor paid someone off after katrina?

[i.redd.it image 850x478]

Enjuneer: We can build this to withstand the elements, but it'll cost twice as much.
Taxpayers: Lowest bidder.


Well, technically, they always go with the lowest bidder.  They could increase the specs, of course.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: eurotrader: Who was the General contractor? Any bets a few donations will prevent the contractor from having to pay the costs of repairs for shoddy construction and substandard materials?

I don't think the warranty covers strong cat2/weak cat 3 storms..


Most of those contracts have a Force Majeure clause in them, i.e., act of God.  The few that don't usually result in a lawsuit against the lawyers for malpractice.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Tr0mBoNe: Most bridges are not actually bolted down. If you happen to have a pair of 100-ton cranes handy, you could "easily" steal a normal bridge. I assume each section here was only held down with glue and the sections lifted off in the surge.

Can you imagine the torque wrench they would need to tighten a bolt that could hold road sections together?


You either use one big one or many small ones. I'd go with the small ones so you don't have to buy the special hydraulic torque wrenches.

But I think this is literally held in place with big blobs of glue and gravity.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.