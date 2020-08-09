 Skip to content
Miami Herald apologizes for paid inserts speaking truth to shadowy, stereotypical puppetmasters
    el Nuevo Herald, Barack Obama, Spanish-language news radio, African American  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which reminds me, I need to untangle my Christmas lights again.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately not a lot of Jews in the south Florida area.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a Jew this story concerns me.

Concerns me that the Jews are losing control of the media.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not like American speak Spanish.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After an onslaught of backlash, the Herald apologized this week and promised to never again run the insert, which the paper's editors now say had actually included anti-Semitic and racist articles for months.

LOL great job Miami Herald.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1960's Jews: We approve of and will happily fund a large portion of the Civil Rights Movement. We've got a thing against racist fascists.

2020's Nazis: Clearly, the Jews and negroes are plotting together against America.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Astroturf! You know who's responsible for that, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Astroturf! You know who's responsible for that, right?


The Houston Astros.
 
geggy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

-Donald Trump aka David Brent, 9/8/20
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AstroJesus: Astroturf! You know who's responsible for that, right?

The Houston Astros.


I thought it was Astro the dog.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They took money for a paid insert for weeks or months.

They never stated it was a paid insert and made it appear to be a part of their newspaper.

They never looked into who was paying for the insert.

They never, not once, reviewed the contents of the paid insert before putting it in.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like the newspaper version of this:

https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-t​h​ese-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1​819583529

LOL, I'm sure the Miami Herald will really make an effort to be convincingly abashed at never having read the thing that they accepted money for, since money totally isn't a thing newspapers worry about these days.

Right now, a local Nazi newsletter publisher is kicking himself upon realizing he could have had an insert in the Miami Herald all this time.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a Jew this story concerns me.

Concerns me that the Jews are losing control of the media.


Yeah, you guys really need to get on that. You've been seriously slacking over the past 20 years or so.
 
