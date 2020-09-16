 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Not to be outdone by the big f#*king week for the Willoughby police department. Authorities in Somerset County say they disrupted a marijuana growing operation and have posted their trophy pics online to brag that up   (wjactv.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a growing operation? That looks like some weird old hillbilly is drying out some ditch weed for the winter.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad they could remove all of the pots from the community ... Now society can return to normal... So brave
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMMMMM-MMMMMM.  That is some primo chit, mang.  I can almost taste the chlorophyll.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sally Struthers needs to do a fundraiser commercial to help people forced to subsist on ditch weed. For only pennies a day you could help these people discover the joys midgrade MMJ. Please donate generously.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The street value is in the tens of cents.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of clearing weed growth from around my mint and blackberries last weekend.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SHOOT THE MOON!! SHOOT THE MOOOON!!"
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine living through what 2020 has thrown at us so far and still thinking that marijuana is somehow worse.  You know who isn't out there spreading Covid?  The stoner sitting in his apartment playing video games all day.  farking heroes man.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!  Now the community is safe, and all they have to do now is burn it.  Preferably in very small batches, wrapped in slow-burning paper, with a large bowl of Doritos and the Pink Floyd discography close to hand.

But seriously, with the weed legalization movement not only having gained momentum, but actually having real results in many states (and my entire country of Canada), do they still think this sort "look what we dun did!" boasting has the same kind of impact it used to?  Most people are going to look at that nowadays and go, "What a stupid waste of both police resources, taxpayer funds, and weed."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That reminds me of clearing weed growth from around my mint and blackberries last weekend.


I was about to say I was going to spend Saturday in my flower beds clearing some weeds, but from the looks of it I can just make a phone call and get that done for me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no arborist, but it appears they've cleared out some bamboo. Great work, boys. That stuff can get everywhere.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird seeing police spend their time on this while in Michigan, they spend more time writing speeding tickets to people going to the dispensaries to pick up their curb-side orders.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Marijuana is such a menace in our society.  People get high on pot and go on crime sprees... well never.  But they overdose on pot and die... well not really ever.  Whatever, I don't like it so I'm glad we're putting tons of resources into stopping it and also f*ck you.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, legalize it.

All that ever needs to be said on stories like this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
come to canada, we have actual good legal weed. oh, wait....you cant because you wont wear masks for a few weeks.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet they were absolutely gleeful at the prospect of ruining someones life over a plant. And they wonder why people despise them.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mainsail: The street value is in the tens of cents.


In cop math, that's worth about $350,000.

/it has to be about tree-fiddy
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok, but if they didnt get the pot needles too then someone could still be out there injecting our daughters so what good is this?
 
joenofark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a stupid waste of both police resources, taxpayer funds, and weed.


Looks like Psychopusher was right.
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mainsail: The street value is in the tens of cents.


You mean millions of dollars; and countless lives were saved from reefer madness!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
detectives discovered the operation along Dull Hill Road ....

which will remain dull for the foreseeable future apparently
 
joenofark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

joenofark: What a stupid waste of both police resources, taxpayer funds, and weed.


Looks like Psychopusher was right.


Grammar could use a little work, sayin' "both" and then listing 3 things....
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it must suck to grow shiatty weed and get busted for it

sucks they are going to get charged for drug manufacturing for that crap.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby needs to learn comma use in headlines.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NEXT STOP: WILLOUGHBY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
koz....it bein the biggest crime of the last fifty years.....
and all.....
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the neighbors are all trippin on meth.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Subby needs to learn comma use in headlines.


Damn! Between you and joenofark; we all gonna be askeerd to post anything on hear..
grammer Huns.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

joenofark: joenofark: What a stupid waste of both police resources, taxpayer funds, and weed.


Looks like Psychopusher was right.

Grammar could use a little work, sayin' "both" and then listing 3 things....


Meh.  I originally didn't include "taxpayer funds" but added it after and forgot to remove the "both."

Still a bigger crime then growing a handful of weed.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They also can't take pictures in focus.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm glad they had several federal agencies working on this operation.  This is a fantastic use of federal courts.

With law enforcement, prison, court, and other related costs, it's totally worth the $250,000+ this bust cost.  You know, instead of being something that could be taxed and make the government money.

$30-$60k/year in prison costs, at least $10,000 in legal costs if it's a guilty plea, plus multiple federal agencies don't work for cheap either.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

All that ever needs to be said on stories like this.


lol, this.

I always crack up when people get busted for weed in states where it's illegal and the Farkstafarians get all frothy at the mouth.  LIKE DUDE IT SHOULDN'T BE ILLEGAL!!11!!!sPITTLE1!!

The fact remains it is illegal is some places so go do something about it that's less useless than biatching about it in an online forum.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a thing going on right?
like cop-tok challenge to see who can post the most pathetic waste of time "drug bust" effort ever?

Like showing everyone what the choices are.
we can do this waste of time nothig shiat, or we can be allowed to murder black people, your chocie.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They did a guy a favour by destroying that ditch weed.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Meanwhile the neighbors are all trippin on meth.


Cops know better than to bother those folks - someone could get hurt! Better to fark with the cannabis user.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

All that ever needs to be said on stories like this.

lol, this.

I always crack up when people get busted for weed in states where it's illegal and the Farkstafarians get all frothy at the mouth.  LIKE DUDE IT SHOULDN'T BE ILLEGAL!!11!!!sPITTLE1!!

The fact remains it is illegal is some places so go do something about it that's less useless than biatching about it in an online forum.


User name checks out.

/biatching about people hitching on the internet, so much more productive
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

All that ever needs to be said on stories like this.

lol, this.

I always crack up when people get busted for weed in states where it's illegal and the Farkstafarians get all frothy at the mouth.  LIKE DUDE IT SHOULDN'T BE ILLEGAL!!11!!!sPITTLE1!!

The fact remains it is illegal is some places so go do something about it that's less useless than biatching about it in an online forum.


Next you'll be asking why Joe Biden hasn't done anything to promote mask use.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

All that ever needs to be said on stories like this.

lol, this.

I always crack up when people get busted for weed in states where it's illegal and the Farkstafarians get all frothy at the mouth.  LIKE DUDE IT SHOULDN'T BE ILLEGAL!!11!!!sPITTLE1!!

The fact remains it is illegal is some places so go do something about it that's less useless than biatching about it in an online forum.


They should at least include "I'm from _________ , and I'm really tired of our stupid law" somewhere in the post, so that at least we know in which direction to guffaw.
If you're waiting for go-ahead from the federal government, it ain't coming too soon.  Either draw up a state referendum or start pestering your state lawmakers like a marijuana junkie jonesing for a fix.  So much so that they either knuckle under to pressure, or expose themselves as the spineless politicians they are.  And none of the "wull, the Fed'ral govmint sez it's BAD".  Pull the cops off the "Just Say No" teat that they get their funding from.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think a deer would count that as a full meal if it came across that in the woods.

/Had a friend who's "crop" got wiped out in one night by deer.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm no arborist, but it appears they've cleared out some bamboo. Great work, boys. That stuff can get everywhere.


Or Japanese maple.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that who so many deer stand in the middle of the highway with a "whoa man, heavy!" look in in their eyes as they stare at your rapidly approaching headlights?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why
 
btraz70
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: NEXT STOP: WILLOUGHBY!

[Fark user image 320x235]


Love that episode
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I don't think a deer would count that as a full meal if it came across that in the woods.

/Had a friend who's "crop" got wiped out in one night by deer.


The two biggest bucks I have shot were both feeding in huge outdoor grow ops.
/the third largest was in a vineyard
//deer like drugs
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, come in again.

Mister Buttons: I don't think a deer would count that as a full meal if it came across that in the woods.

/Had a friend who's "crop" got wiped out in one night by deer.


Is that why so many deer stand in the middle of the highway with a "whoa man, heavy!" look in in their eyes as they stare at your rapidly approaching headlights?

There

/ I must be high
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm no arborist, but it appears they've cleared out some bamboo. Great work, boys. That stuff can get everywhere.


It's a cash crop for those damn bamboogaloo bois!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I want to know who ratted them out.
 
