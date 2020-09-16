 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Europe thought they could keep Covid at bay by banning Americans, forgot that service members are usually young, invincible and looking to party off base   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Army, Infectious disease, southern Germany, Anton Speer, 26-year-old American woman, preliminary investigation, Edelweiss Lodge, county administration  
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bavaria is the Texas of Germany, after all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Despite symptoms for coronavirus, 26-year-old went partying while waiting for test results. Bavaria's governor called it a "model case of stupidity."

Or you know, the perfect Murican.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The end result might be the expulsion of US troops from Europe. Gee, I wonder who would want that?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The end result might be the expulsion of US troops from Europe. Gee, I wonder who would want that?


America. We never should have been there in the first place. They can deal with their own shiat.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And they're really rapey too.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Daer21:

Your right European people belong in Europe and never should have left.
 
frieque
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably about the 20th news story today that reinforces my support for keeping the US/Canada border closed. Y'all seem bound and determined to drag the rest of the world down with you.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully very soon we'll be able to ID, isolate, and sue assholes like her here in the states.
 
g.fro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do you want to get everyone restricted to post? Cuz that's how you get everyone restricted to post.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think we'll go ahead and decide how long we want to keep troops in Germany.

You know why.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Daer21:

Your right European people belong in Europe and never should have left.


The only question we should be asking Daer21 is when he's packing up and going back...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: And they're really rapey too.


Except the covidiot in question is not in the military, Judgy McJudgeface
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

frieque: Probably about the 20th news story today that reinforces my support for keeping the US/Canada border closed. Y'all seem bound and determined to drag the rest of the world down with you.


America: the world's crabs in a bucket.
 
g.fro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Daer21:

Your right European people belong in Europe and never should have left.


There's a non-sequitur.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a hotel resort where the woman worked

Yes, the hotel "caters to U.S. military personnel "
Now go on...tell us there are no Germans or any other nationality there.

/bad subby
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they are actually considering real charges.  Good.

Hmm.  Maybe the Us could learn something from Germany, again...

After all, it isn't like the Orange Sjiat-Flinging Gibbon isn't cribbing notes from a certain dictator's speachers or policy decisions...
 
gadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.  I don't know what's wrong with us.
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jaicu: Bavaria is the Texas of Germany, after all.


Get back to me when Texas can make a machine make me work hard to learn it , and make me wish I could really lean into curves while driving a standard transaxle rear engined vehicle.
Also- Oktoberfest, and some of the best breweries on the planet.

Now, it is true my adoptive dad's family came from the Stuttgart area in the 1800s, and they moved to Nebraska to grow popcorn and soybeans and milo and ended up becoming hicks, but I still have a soft spot
for the engineering and other scientificican folks who make nice things there, im Bayern .

Oh, nothing against Texans- I have known quite a few , family included, from there. Its just the area close to the Sea is not a place I would choose to live in.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.