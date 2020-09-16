 Skip to content
 
(Algún Tipo)   On this day in 1810, Dolores cried out...no, that's not how it happened. Anyway, she's crying out over Zoom this year. Viva México   (spectrumnews1.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Grito de Dolores, El Grito, ballet folklorico, El Grito De Dolores, Mexico, safety measures, only thing, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez  
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you ever seen anything so full of splendor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Have you ever seen anything so full of splendor?

[Fark user image 767x1023]


Thread over.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dolores ::: Seinfeld
Youtube agTjjS2kKMQ
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size

From the White House party.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know who else is from Pacoima?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Wish For Wings That Work: Therapy Session
Youtube YF2G8ewZpPM
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But.... but... but that was on Cinco de Mayo! All the beer companies and restaurants had promotions!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ANYONE KNOW WHERE I CAN FIND DOLORES!!! By Jazz 42
Youtube 3nMCMSUNcOw
 
