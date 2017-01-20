 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1940, the US imposed the draft, with first round picks going to the Cincinnati Bengals   (history.com) divider line
8
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You joke, but the original Bengals were around back then....
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty certain the first draftees went to the Lions.
Isitoveryet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and on Jan 20, 2017, the US imposed the daft.
 
hamsack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Force someone to fight a war that only enriches the corporations and elite. Fark you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet war wasn't declared until December. What did they know and when did they know it?  I bet Japanese torpedoes can't sink a battleship.  Too tiny.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While many have avoided the draft, only a few have become president.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And yet war wasn't declared until December. What did they know and when did they know it?  I bet Japanese torpedoes can't sink a battleship.  Too tiny.


They knew shiate was goin down. Loud boomy noisies were coming from the east and the west simultaneously. Probably figured it was only a matter of time, just like the last time. Best to not get caught unprepared.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And yet war wasn't declared until December. What did they know and when did they know it?  I bet Japanese torpedoes can't sink a battleship.  Too tiny.


You're off by a year, hoss.
 
