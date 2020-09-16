 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   California utility provider PG&E on rolling blackouts a few weeks ago: "Oopsie Daisy"   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Energy crisis, Power outage, Energy development, Public utility, PG&E, Nuclear power, California Public Utilities Commission, energy supply shortage  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 12:01 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywalled article
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.


If only there was a week in which our country could focus on that.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.


Well, that infrastructure costs money, and executives need their bonuses.
It's cheaper to pay off politicians, at least until the can that's been kicked down the road for 50 years hits a brick wall.

Jim Ruane, the former mayor of San Bruno, tried to have the staff of the California attorney general at the time, Kamala Harris, bring charges for what he said was illegal cooperation between the company and regulators.
"They just blew us off," said Britt Strottman, a lawyer who represented San Bruno after the pipeline explosion.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.


I'm wondering if, say upgrading it to a state-controlled, profit-free utility might potentially help.  Maybe.  With a new management team down to mid-level.  Maybe.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But privatized industry is the way to go. Yea capitalism. The shareholders still win.
And all the conservatives will lie and say that if it was a government agency, it would have been worse.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 389x267]


Oh, cutting power during a heatwave is tight!
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.


It's perfectly fine at 50 years old. We don't need upgrades.
/joking
//WECC has always been and continues to be ready to collapse
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"PG&E told The Chronicle that the "temporary ramping down of Panoche's energy output" lasted for less than half an hour and would have accommodated only "roughly 0.5%" of the total 44,913 megawatts demanded from the grid at the time."

That's thirty seven DeLorean activations, which is nearly as many as four tens, and that's...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

Sounds more like a) keep some extra capacity close to hand just in case someone screws up somewhere, and b) don't let the interns run the messaging system.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PG&E farked up.

Must be a day ending in a Y.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: But privatized industry is the way to go. Yea capitalism. The shareholders still win.
And all the conservatives will lie and say that if it was a government agency, it would have been worse.


Given that during COVID government has seen failure after massive failure, while the essential goods and services we rely on have been coming from the Herculean efforts of the private sector, I know where I'd put my money.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: On Aug. 15, one day after an energy supply shortage caused California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years, PG&E erroneously directed a 400-megawatt power plant in Fresno County to scale back.

The company says it intended to tell a smaller plant to wind up to full capacity but the message to reset output instead went to the larger, natural gas-powered Panoche Energy Center, located near Interstate 5 about 50 miles west of Fresno.

PG&E's misstep at a little before 6:15 p.m. meant that as much as 255 megawatts of power was unavailable to the state's grid just as demand was reaching its highest point. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state's electric grid, ordered utilities to shed 470 megawatts of demand at about 6:25 p.m., leading to rolling blackouts.

Hm

If nothing else, the issue highlighted by PG&E further underscores how vulnerable California's electric grid has become to supply shortages during a heat wave - which scientists say the state can expect plenty more of because of climate change.

I wonder if, say, upgrading the infrastructure, could possibly and potentially help. Maybe.


The local County Commissioner is running for re election.

This year, his ads have gone BATSHIAT INSANE, each week going off on weird tangents such as green energy. This week, his lunatic rant included stuff about California's rolling blackouts, "caused by not enough Greenophile Energy" or some farking idiotic term someone on OAN coined.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FarkingChas: But privatized industry is the way to go. Yea capitalism. The shareholders still win.
And all the conservatives will lie and say that if it was a government agency, it would have been worse.

Given that during COVID government has seen failure after massive failure, while the essential goods and services we rely on have been coming from the Herculean efforts of the private sector, I know where I'd put my money.


No dear. It is ONLY the conservatives that have been the massive government failure. And parts of the private sector is having herculean profits from the crisis. But not herculean efforts.
But you are a known twister of the truth.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.