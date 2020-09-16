 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Right, then, we've signed some peace treaties. I say this calls for a celebratory bombing"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
58
    More: Followup, Israel, besiegedGaza Strip, West Bank, Palestinian National Authority, Gaza Strip, official Palestinian news agency, Palestinian territories, Israeli military  
•       •       •

1379 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 8:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as it's known in the Gaza Strip, "Wednesday".
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can feel the peace flowing through the middle east. Any minute now.... So peaceful. No crazy nuts whatsoever.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.


Wow dude not okay
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Wow dude not okay


Makes you wonder who voted "Smart" on that post.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ok, Trump, you're up! Yeager - get the blindfold. I'll get the dart and the globe..."
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing we just signed a sweet arms deal with them
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.


In the words of a dumb president,

You're the terrorist.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Israel defended itself?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat has been going on since Moses farted in the Red Sea.

It will never end.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got played again didn't he ..
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, that "peace" in the middle east didn't last long.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Haha, you actually thought you would get me this time didn't ya Dotard?
 
zenki36830
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worst "country" ever.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 123x121] Haha, you actually thought you would get me this time didn't ya Dotard?


Trump is also not Bush. Which is apparently all it takes.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we really cared at all about peace, we'd stop dealing weapons to all sides.

If we cared at all about the deficit, we would stop granting military aid so that other nations could use tax money taken from the pockets of American citizens to buy those weapons.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have an actual timeline of who struck first? I mean, when you've got the military and resources of Israel, reasonable force is an important concept, and this was way out of line, but what actually happened?
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.


Stateless people kept under a blockade fire rockets at their besiegers, but it's the Palestinian's fault that they fight back against decades of oppression.

It works both ways.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.


You think Bibi couldn't drive the Gazans into the sea tomorrow morning if he wanted to, if they were that big a threat to the Jewish state?

Do you think the Arab petro-tyrants would try to stop him?

No. Bibi needs an enemy to distract Israelis from his goal of making himself president for life and Israel just another Middle Eastern dictatorship, differing only in that anybody criticizing Bibi, King of Israel, is an anti-Semite, not an Islamophobe.

Even (especially) if they're diaspora Jews who still take that tikkun olam nonsense seriously.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

You think Bibi couldn't drive the Gazans into the sea tomorrow morning if he wanted to, if they were that big a threat to the Jewish state?

Do you think the Arab petro-tyrants would try to stop him?

No. Bibi needs an enemy to distract Israelis from his goal of making himself president for life and Israel just another Middle Eastern dictatorship, differing only in that anybody criticizing Bibi, King of Israel, is an anti-Semite, not an Islamophobe.

Even (especially) if they're diaspora Jews who still take that tikkun olam nonsense seriously.


Israel gets a ration of shiate when they defend themselves from blatant terrorist attacks.  What do you think would happen if they went all out to permanently get rid of the problem?

I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good.  You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: If we really cared at all about peace, we'd stop dealing weapons to all sides.


Yup.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Israel gets a ration of shiate when they defend themselves from blatant terrorist attacks.  What do you think would happen if they went all out to permanently get rid of the problem?

I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good.  You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.


Note the spin in the article: Gaza Strip is "besieged" not the nation of Israel. Israel has been under siege since its beginning, and President Trump is actually doing something about it. The rest of the Arab countries will see the advantages and join up. The Gaza Strip is another matter, and Iran is not an Arab country and will not join up until after it has another revolution. Nobel Peace Prize for the Orange Small-Handed Deplorable!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.


Umm. Did any of you read the highlights of the Bahrain/ UAE/ Israel treaty? The only political shield the Palestinians had was a united Arab Middle East. With Bahrain and the UAE signing on with Israel, that concept begins to collapse. The only domino left is Saudi Arabia. If they sign, Palestinians will be no more.

I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.

I have no real dog in the fight* of Israel v. Palestine. Ideally, they each stay on their own side of their shared appartment. I just don't want to see an entire population killed due to religious BS.

*Unseemly term. Need to find another.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone have an actual timeline of who struck first? I mean, when you've got the military and resources of Israel, reasonable force is an important concept, and this was way out of line, but what actually happened?


Effectively, it doesn't matter. Hatfield/ McCoy situation. They will likely keep trading blows until the last Israeli and the last Palestinian choke each other to death*.

*Providing nothing changes course. The new "peace" deal might change that, but not necessarily for the better.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone have an actual timeline of who struck first? I mean, when you've got the military and resources of Israel, reasonable force is an important concept, and this was way out of line, but what actually happened?


This Land Is Mine by Nina Paley
Youtube 4pKMV6e5kEo
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

You think Bibi couldn't drive the Gazans into the sea tomorrow morning if he wanted to, if they were that big a threat to the Jewish state?

Do you think the Arab petro-tyrants would try to stop him?

No. Bibi needs an enemy to distract Israelis from his goal of making himself president for life and Israel just another Middle Eastern dictatorship, differing only in that anybody criticizing Bibi, King of Israel, is an anti-Semite, not an Islamophobe.

Even (especially) if they're diaspora Jews who still take that tikkun olam nonsense seriously.


The UAE and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel. So much for the petro Arabs protecting Palestine.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Umm. Did any of you read the highlights of the Bahrain/ UAE/ Israel treaty? The only political shield the Palestinians had was a united Arab Middle East. With Bahrain and the UAE signing on with Israel, that concept begins to collapse. The only domino left is Saudi Arabia. If they sign, Palestinians will be no more.

I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.

I have no real dog in the fight* of Israel v. Palestine. Ideally, they each stay on their own side of their shared appartment. I just don't want to see an entire population killed due to religious BS.

*Unseemly term. Need to find another.


One out of every six Israelis are Muslim.  Most Palestinians (i.e. those who aren't militant members of Hezbollah or the PA) would have much better prospects as normal citizens of Israel than they would as citizens of an independent Palestine.  They wouldn't even have mandatory military service.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have nothing for or against Israelis other than Gal Godot is amazing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.


Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: baron von doodle: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Umm. Did any of you read the highlights of the Bahrain/ UAE/ Israel treaty? The only political shield the Palestinians had was a united Arab Middle East. With Bahrain and the UAE signing on with Israel, that concept begins to collapse. The only domino left is Saudi Arabia. If they sign, Palestinians will be no more.

I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.

I have no real dog in the fight* of Israel v. Palestine. Ideally, they each stay on their own side of their shared appartment. I just don't want to see an entire population killed due to religious BS.

*Unseemly term. Need to find another.

One out of every six Israelis are Muslim.  Most Palestinians (i.e. those who aren't militant members of Hezbollah or the PA) would have much better prospects as normal citizens of Israel than they would as citizens of an independent Palestine.  They wouldn't even have mandatory military service.


I agree with the one state concept providing that rights are preserved. However, I don't think the Palestinians would agree.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Umm. Did any of you read the highlights of the Bahrain/ UAE/ Israel treaty? The only political shield the Palestinians had was a united Arab Middle East. With Bahrain and the UAE signing on with Israel, that concept begins to collapse. The only domino left is Saudi Arabia. If they sign, Palestinians will be no more.

I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.

I have no real dog in the fight* of Israel v. Palestine. Ideally, they each stay on their own side of their shared appartment. I just don't want to see an entire population killed due to religious BS.

*Unseemly term. Need to find another.


The Palestinians need a shield to protect them from the consequences of their constant attacks against Israel.  If they would stop trying to kill Jews, there wouldn't be a problem.  But you can't expect reason from a group of people who put a terrorist organization (Hamas) in charge.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trouble is that, whichever side you take in the pointless argument over whether the Israelis or the Palestinians are the bad guys, Israel is a rogue, covert nuclear state - and we created them. And that and our current ostensible mission to make that region "nuclear free" aren't compatible.
Pakistan already has a nuke, and Iran will get one - unless Israel is disarmed, and that isn't going to happen under any conceivable US administration.
America has to accept that as long as we remain ensnared in the middle east, we will be ultimate middleman who everybody blames in the end.
I have no hate  or any sort of feeling for Israel - but I don't see my own nation's interests as being the same as theirs, and do not see them as real allies.
Trump is irrelevant to the situation - he has no more hope of dealing with any of this than a toddler.
This arms deal that he is calling a "peace agreement" for unknown reasons is a perfect example. Another dishonest, mislabeled, phony Trump product, no different from his shiatty steaks or his Chinese MAGA hats.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".


You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: baron von doodle: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Umm. Did any of you read the highlights of the Bahrain/ UAE/ Israel treaty? The only political shield the Palestinians had was a united Arab Middle East. With Bahrain and the UAE signing on with Israel, that concept begins to collapse. The only domino left is Saudi Arabia. If they sign, Palestinians will be no more.

I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.

I have no real dog in the fight* of Israel v. Palestine. Ideally, they each stay on their own side of their shared appartment. I just don't want to see an entire population killed due to religious BS.

*Unseemly term. Need to find another.

The Palestinians need a shield to protect them from the consequences of their constant attacks against Israel.  If they would stop trying to kill Jews, there wouldn't be a problem.  But you can't expect reason from a group of people who put a terrorist organization (Hamas) in charge.


Terrorist, freedom fighter. Depends on who you are rooting for. The fact that Bibi wants to annex (take their shiat) the West Bank is enough for me to atleast listen to Palestinians if not side with them.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.


Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.


Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.

Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm


Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" if it's part of a bad sarcastic joke.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.

Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" if it's part of a bad sarcastic joke.


Are you stupid?  Go read that link so you can stop making a complete fool of yourself.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.

Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" if it's part of a bad sarcastic joke.

Are you stupid?  Go read that link so you can stop making a complete fool of yourself.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm


So now I'm a "stupid" "damn Jew".  Nice.

Are you seriously so dense that you cannot comprehend a Jewish person telling you that your words are not okay, regardless of what you think?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heat seeking missiles Celebratory fireworks provided by your friends at Lockheed-Martin.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I use Palestinians instead of Palestine because I don't quibble. The people, not the geographic area, will be eliminated.


I'm genuinely curious how you think that will go down.

Not that it will give you any comfort, but I don't see that happening in any way at all.  My expectation is that the Palestinians will abandon many of their previous demands and eventually sign some kind of agreement that will sort of stick - and the peace process will plod forward over 25 years.

Serious question:  Do you think Israel is going to roll tanks into Gaza and start wiping out the population?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Cheeto suggested 10 million residents of Seoul simply move away to get away from Best Korea's threats, until four families wanted to move to the US.

Source
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.

Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" if it's part of a bad sarcastic joke.

Are you stupid?  Go read that link so you can stop making a complete fool of yourself.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

So now I'm a "stupid" "damn Jew".  Nice.

Are you seriously so dense that you cannot comprehend a Jewish person telling you that your words are not okay, regardless of what you think?


Clearly are stupid.  I posted that as sarcasm, which is not always used in a joke.

Let's go over that sentence in detail so there is a tiny chance you might understand.  I doubt that is possible, but I'm willing to give it a shot.

But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

It's a reference to the attackers and how they feel.  It's not how I feel.  They take exception to the people they despise for not dropping dead despite repeated attempts to make it so.

If your primary language is not English, I'll give you a pass on not understanding the sentence.  If you are a child, I'll give you a pass.  If you are an adult who's primary language is English you have no excuse unless you are an idiot.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

It's a reference to the attackers and how they feel. It's not how I feel. They take exception to the people they despise for not dropping dead despite repeated attempts to make it so.


Everything you've just described above came from inside your head, dude.

Nobody else here is saying that.  People on every side of this issue in this thread managed to communicate their points without talking about "damn Jews".  Everyone except for you.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: Trouble is that, whichever side you take in the pointless argument over whether the Israelis or the Palestinians are the bad guys, Israel is a rogue, covert nuclear state - and we created them. And that and our current ostensible mission to make that region "nuclear free" aren't compatible.
Pakistan already has a nuke, and Iran will get one - unless Israel is disarmed, and that isn't going to happen under any conceivable US administration.
America has to accept that as long as we remain ensnared in the middle east, we will be ultimate middleman who everybody blames in the end.
I have no hate  or any sort of feeling for Israel - but I don't see my own nation's interests as being the same as theirs, and do not see them as real allies.
Trump is irrelevant to the situation - he has no more hope of dealing with any of this than a toddler.
This arms deal that he is calling a "peace agreement" for unknown reasons is a perfect example. Another dishonest, mislabeled, phony Trump product, no different from his shiatty steaks or his Chinese MAGA hats.


So many things. Ok.

First, yes. The middle east is where empires go to die. This has been true throughout human history. No one can control that area but the people who live there. This is a fabulous reason to not interact with nations there, but some of them have lots of money and outsized influence over planetary affairs. So, the must be dealt with (in the sense of making deals). Giving all of them more weapons was a bad idea, but what's done is done. Now what?

Nukes. After the fall of the USSR I'm pretty sure that anyone with the money has a nuke that will probably function. Delivery system is a different story, but assume nukes all over.

How does the US handle that? Answer: we don't. No one with the resources wants to nuke us in North or South America. The only real danger is a bomb in a shipping container. Any ICBM will be met with Mutually Assured Destruction...... And I've forgotten my train of thought.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: I get it. To you, Jews bad. Terrorists good. You'll make up any lie you can to perpetuate your sick beliefs.

Says the guy who rants about, and I'm quoting you here, "damn jews".

You need to learn some reading comprehension.  Go back and read that post a few times.  If you still don't get it, have an adult explain it to you.

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" because you wrote something poorly.

Clearly you failed to ask an adult.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

Tell me more about how you think it's okay to call me a "damn Jew" if it's part of a bad sarcastic joke.

Are you stupid?  Go read that link so you can stop making a complete fool of yourself.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/sarcasm

So now I'm a "stupid" "damn Jew".  Nice.

Are you seriously so dense that you cannot comprehend a Jewish person telling you that your words are not okay, regardless of what you think?


I'm going to regret stepping into the middle of this, but... I think it's possible you may have misinterpreted OgreMagi's original statement.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: OgreMagi: But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

It's a reference to the attackers and how they feel. It's not how I feel. They take exception to the people they despise for not dropping dead despite repeated attempts to make it so.

Everything you've just described above came from inside your head, dude.

Nobody else here is saying that.  People on every side of this issue in this thread managed to communicate their points without talking about "damn Jews".  Everyone except for you.


You are an idiot or a troll.  Probably both.  I'm done with you.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

adamatari: OgreMagi: Terrorists in Gaza fire rockets and Israel retaliates as any other nation would do.  But it's those damn Jews at fault because they dare to not die.

Stateless people kept under a blockade fire rockets at their besiegers, but it's the Palestinian's fault that they fight back against decades of oppression.

It works both ways.


This would hold true if Egypt was also not blockading them.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: I'm going to regret stepping into the middle of this, but...


I believe he's purposely trolling me.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: INTERTRON: OgreMagi: yadda yadda


Get a room already, you two.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.