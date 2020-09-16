 Skip to content
The U.S. Air Force's first overseas F-35 squadron needs a new name.
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Deadlined (for maintenance).
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goose?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Flyin' Baby Killers
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Warbucks
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lightning Up, Francis
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not Quite Space Force
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wastey McTaxdollars
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yonder Squander
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your Welcome!

[sic because American education]
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Hanger Queens.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The no see ums.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United Flight Information Awareness squadron.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarmac Targets
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planey McPlaneface
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Product Demo
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The twenty minuters.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF-35 Squandrin'
 
BoxmanBS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Glitches
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boondoggle Squad.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Airlines.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brewster's Billions
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protectors Over Seas
(POS)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "The Coronets"?

That was the name of my gang back in the day. Back then we didnt do drive bys, we settled our differences by seeing who could sing doo-wop the best.
 
echo5mike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brokeback squadron
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atmospheric Disturbance
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind Breakers
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lawn Darts.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Suckin' Losers.
 
deniable_increlidibity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
suckers or, if they prefer, losers.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity wins
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Could Feed America's Starving Children For Decades
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grounded 35s
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jaguars.

/because they're always at the shop gettin' something fixed
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flying Plague Rats
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How about "The Coronets"?

That was the name of my gang back in the day. Back then we didnt do drive bys, we settled our differences by seeing who could sing doo-wop the best.


The Coronets made a great record for Chess. "Nadine". A classic.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tactical Paperweights
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flybys
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they'll never get off the ground how about "The Road Warriors"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Zoomy-Zooms
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying Greenbacks
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass Blasters
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: The Jaguars.

/because they're always at the shop gettin' something fixed


I thought that was BMWs?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Trump is deploying them...

Targets
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Magicians
Now you see them, now you don't

/also a waste of taxpayers money
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Benchwarmers
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Penguins
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team America Winged Police
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying Pork-Barrels.
 
rattchett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The

"How good is this plane?' They said, 'Well, sir, you can't see it.' I said, yeah, but in a fight -- you know, a fight, like I watch in the movies -- they fight, they're fighting. How good is this? They say, 'Well, it wins every time because the enemy cannot see it. Even if it's right next to it, it can't see it.' I said, 'That helps. That's a good thing"

Squadron
 
