(NBC News) Demonstrators arrested during last night's protests over a police shooting in Lancaster PA are have their bails set at *pinky to lip* ONE MILLION DOLLARS. Good thing there's nothing in the Bill of Rights against setting ridiculous bails or anything (nbcnews.com)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smash the fascist police state.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you embrace technology, English.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set bail unconstitutionally high deliberately to punish them for being annoying, knowing a higher court will reverse it...but it will take time. Rinse, repeat.

Go have beers with the cops at the local Legion Hall and laugh and laugh.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
York is right down the road from Lancaster, where the mayor was charged with murder Gor killing in a race riot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie​_​Robertson_(mayor)

Oh and found this lovely officer in York when searching for the above
https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/ne​w​s/crime/2020/06/03/york-city-cop-accus​ed-acting-out-george-floyds-death-part​y/3133448001/
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the cops ever wonder why so many people hate their guts?  All this shiat going on is because of their behavior.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.


police don't set bail
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it weird what happens when you start just ignoring constitutional amendments?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL murderers don't get that high a bail.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops ever wonder why so many people hate their guts?  All this shiat going on is because of their behavior.


Why would these police put that much thought and introspection into who they are

Hell if they could do that, they probably wouldn't be police.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with bail this high if the protests/riots cause damage in relevance to the bail set. In this case, that doesn't appear to be the case though.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.


Rioters. Protesters do it peaceful: No vandalism. No arson. No destruction of property.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

Rioters. Protesters do it peaceful: No vandalism. No arson. No destruction of property.


Riot is protest. Human life is always, always, always more valuable than property.

Explain to the class why a country founded on riots and destruction of property to protest injustice should care so much about destruction of property that it invalidates its own constitution.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

Rioters. Protesters do it peaceful: No vandalism. No arson. No destruction of property.


Riots don't happen until the cops show up and start them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" are have"?

I guess we no longer get to complain about lack of editing at other websites.

But we still will.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally, that's the bail that was set for the guy who attempted to stab the cop before being shot.

Munoz stabbed four people last year, had his bail set at $1,000,000 and somehow after some legal wrangling was able to post it.  Here's a link to the docket which is public record.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: York is right down the road from Lancaster, where the mayor was charged with murder Gor killing in a race riot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_​Robertson_(mayor)

Oh and found this lovely officer in York when searching for the above
https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/new​s/crime/2020/06/03/york-city-cop-accus​ed-acting-out-george-floyds-death-part​y/3133448001/


I was assured that all the racists from the 1960s switched to the Republican party.  This is my shocked face to find that those people were lying.

The amount of bail seems reasonable, given how many times released rioters have gone on to repeat their offenses in other places -- more than $50M of damage in Kenosha, mostly in minority-heavy neighborhoods, and very often destroying the livelihoods of minorities.  Rioters should face a corresponding forfeit for violating their bail conditions.  Not every city or town in the US is as accommodating to violent criminals as Portland.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail


The "justice" system is part-and=parcel of the problem.  Look at the time between a white man's arrest and trial vs a black man and the level of bail set.  It's all on purpose, it's by design.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail


A magisterial judge whose real job is a personal injury lawyer did this. It will totally get overturned, but the end result is that the protesters will be in jail for a week or two.

/wife is a magisterial judge
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail

The "justice" system is part-and=parcel of the problem.  Look at the time between a white man's arrest and trial vs a black man and the level of bail set.  It's all on purpose, it's by design.


Never thought about that.
:|
Any statistics on that?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.


White people are able to attack cops with a knife without getting shot for it. Fighting for equal justice under the law means you have to stand up for people who aren't always angels.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Riots don't happen until the cops show up and start them.

Not so much the cops themselves but they're openly working with right-wing groups to get their riot on.  The conversations are right there on social media.  Protesters show up with a bunch of candles or something, a bunch of rabble-rousers dressed in black start smashing windows and torching cars (and now they're starting to shoot people).  The cops conveniently show up, ignore the ones causing the damage and just start beating & gassing black people.

And FFS this isn't new; it's the same playbook from the 1960s.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the schools for teaching about the Boston Tea Party and the Revolution, the Constitution, the world's long history of peoples rising up against injustice. Citizens get the idea it's our responsibility to demonstrate against bad government and the abuses of law enforcement.

(Saw a vid the other day on the possibility of the US being a failed state. The strongest point being that we do not have the "consent of the governed" when a president only caters to his base and law enforcement and courts do not mete out justice equally.)
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.


Yeah, I can't get behind protesting for this guy. Blindly yelling at cops is not a good look for the movement.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.


They might have been.  I haven't seen any bodycam footage yet, so I won't rush to judgement of the protesters.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail

A magisterial judge whose real job is a personal injury lawyer did this. It will totally get overturned, but the end result is that the protesters will be in jail for a week or two.

/wife is a magisterial judge


yeah, they probably had a bond hearing today or tomorrow.  Those with clean records or no outstanding warrants will get released.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: I have no problem with bail this high if the protests/riots cause damage in relevance to the bail set. In this case, that doesn't appear to be the case though.


So, you have no problem holding a group responsible for the actions of someone else.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Coincidentally, that's the bail that was set for the guy who attempted to stab the cop before being shot.

Munoz stabbed four people last year, had his bail set at $1,000,000 and somehow after some legal wrangling was able to post it.  Here's a link to the docket which is public record.


Thank you I was just about to post that. This guy was chasing a fleeing cop the cop didn't just open fire on him. He was also facing trial for that stabbing which I'm sure the cops knew when they came to visit. So we have a guy known to stab people charging the cop and chasing him down the street and the officer opens fire. Contrary to popular belief the cops aren't just driving around town hunting black people for sport.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

Rioters. Protesters do it peaceful: No vandalism. No arson. No destruction of property.


The property damage was so awful. Literal tens of dollars were harmed when they set a dumpster full of garbage on fire
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.

White people are able to attack cops with a knife without getting shot for it. Fighting for equal justice under the law means you have to stand up for people who aren't always angels.


This. ^

"Suspects piled street signs, trash cans, a metal dumpster, a metal bike rack, pieces of plywood and a wooden pallet at the intersection of N. Prince St. and W. Chestnut St," police said in a statement. "The suspects filled the dumpster with additional trash bags, as well as the wood, and set the contents on fire."

But as much as demonstrating to hold the police accountable is a good thing, that kind of behavior won't help. That just gives the cops more of an excuse to do what they do.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops ever wonder why so many people hate their guts?  All this shiat going on is because of their behavior.


Some of the ones I know are legitimately surprised and angry that people hate them for "no good reason".

Definitely C students...
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops ever wonder why so many people hate their guts?  All this shiat going on is because of their behavior.


Judges set bail.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nimbull:
But as much as demonstrating to hold the police accountable is a good thing, that kind of behavior won't help. That just gives the cops more of an excuse to do what they do.

They will always have an excuse to do what they do: "We're cops and we can do no wrong."

Protesting is better than lying down and taking it forever.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The man who was killed by a police officer was attacking the officer with a knife. It's on camera. The folks arrested started fires in the middle of the street, and destroyed public property, which to be honest is not htat big a deal. There's no call for the charges at hand. A million dollars is just absurd. Bail is meant to insure compliance to a summons, not a means of keeping people in jail before being found guilty. It is supposed to be an obtainable amount, and this isn't one.
Arson charges for a contained bonfire is ridiculous and obviously the 'justice' system being used a means of silencing (however ill conceived) people's right to protest.
 
dr-shotgun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the protesters who are taking to the streets because a cop shot a dude who tried to ambush him with a knife? With the whole thing clearly on bodycam? The one that is 100% justified?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.

White people are able to attack cops with a knife without getting shot for it. Fighting for equal justice under the law means you have to stand up for people who aren't always angels.


Well, except for the white people that do get shot by police, this one was only a month ago


2020-08-02Adrean Stephenson (63)Caucasian/WhiteFlorida (Sarasota)Stephenson, who suffered from Alzheimers and dementia, grabbed a knife while in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law. Officers responded to a domestic battery call and found Stephenson outside with the knife pressed to her own throat. She would not drop the knife, and officers first tasered and then shot her.[16][17]
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail


Bail is set by a municipal judge who likely sees/works with cops in court every single day. It's part of the farked up and unfair "justice" system in the US. This is what blm is protesting.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: Nimbull:
But as much as demonstrating to hold the police accountable is a good thing, that kind of behavior won't help. That just gives the cops more of an excuse to do what they do.

They will always have an excuse to do what they do: "We're cops and we can do no wrong."

Protesting is better than lying down and taking it forever.


Protesting yes I totally agree. Starting fires? Not so much.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: I have no problem with bail this high if the protests/riots cause damage in relevance to the bail set. In this case, that doesn't appear to be the case though.


That's not the point of bail.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.

White people are able to attack cops with a knife without getting shot for it. Fighting for equal justice under the law means you have to stand up for people who aren't always angels.


Let's see how the dead knife guy is identified...

"Court papers list Munoz's race as white."

Oh.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: madgonad: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

police don't set bail

A magisterial judge whose real job is a personal injury lawyer did this. It will totally get overturned, but the end result is that the protesters will be in jail for a week or two.

/wife is a magisterial judge

yeah, they probably had a bond hearing today or tomorrow.  Those with clean records or no outstanding warrants will get released.


You think they could get a bond hearing set the day following arraignment? The courts where I live in flyover country are booked pretty solid. I suspect the bond hearings will be set for next Monday or Tuesday.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.


That's what it ends up being in every case. "He was on his knees with his hands up and just wanted to buy a bag of skittles on his way to visit his dying grandmother." Then the tapes come out and oops all that was a lie. Every single time the one shot deserved it.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: INTERTRON: Nimbull:
But as much as demonstrating to hold the police accountable is a good thing, that kind of behavior won't help. That just gives the cops more of an excuse to do what they do.

They will always have an excuse to do what they do: "We're cops and we can do no wrong."

Protesting is better than lying down and taking it forever.

Protesting yes I totally agree. Starting fires? Not so much.


rarehistoricalphotos.comView Full Size
 
archnem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eightballjacket: 2020-08-02Adrean Stephenson (63)Caucasian/WhiteFlorida (Sarasota)Stephenson, who suffered from Alzheimers and dementia, grabbed a knife while in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law. Officers responded to a domestic battery call and found Stephenson outside with the knife pressed to her own throat. She would not drop the knife, and officers first tasered and then shot her.[16][17]

"Hey, that lady looks suicidal.  Let's shoot her."  JFC.
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yellow Beard: They were protesting a cop for shooting a guy that attacked him with a knife? I don't like cops but that is monumentally stupid.

White people are able to attack cops with a knife without getting shot for it. Fighting for equal justice under the law means you have to stand up for people who aren't always angels.


Maybe my views on this are colored by Domestic Violence. There is a huge problem with violent people not getting taken down before it's too late and killing women. This guy was stabby. He'd stabbed many times and lived to stab again. The last time, he didn't. It would be nice if we had mental health facilities instead of him getting shot, but that's not the same issue as police being shooty. This guy was dangerous and it was a matter of time before he killed someone. I have more sympathy for the people that did not want to be stabbed than the guy that got shot.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rioters have to be held accountable for the crimes they commit.  The rioters in this case made the mistake of picking the wrong jurisdiction, Lancaster is not Portland or Seattle.

Besides, the shooting was clearly self defense on the part of the cop.  I still can't believe that nutjob was out on bail after stabbing four people.  The rioters clearly didn't care about actual guilt or the circumstances of the incident, they just wanted an excuse to destroy things.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Alphax: Protesters keep getting proved correct by the police themselves.

Rioters. Protesters do it peaceful: No vandalism. No arson. No destruction of property.


"I think that we've got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. "

When you care more about your stuff than their lives, the correctly figure out that the way to get your attention is to threaten your stuff.  Then you will work to meet their demands if only out of fear of what they might do if you don't
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


I'm sure they're good for it.

They wanted to tear the city up in defense of a serial stabber, which benefits no one and does harm to those wanting police reform.  Even if the bail is overturned they should have a little cool off time to think about their actions.
Maybe it will deter others from jumping on a bandwagon before reading up on what they're protesting.

/Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
