(CNBC)   According to Yelp, 60% of Covid-related closures are now permanent. But in an example of sample bias, Yelp was already disprorportionately filled with hipster dives and sketchy restaurants propped up by shill reviews   (cnbc.com) divider line
21
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are more than restaurants on Yelp, squaremitter
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you rely on Yelp for your financial decisions, boy have I got a great bridge to sell you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bodegas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This was literally the worst food and service I've ever had in my life which is why, sadly, I'm only giving four stars.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There are more than restaurants on Yelp, squaremitter


the Indian restaurant near where I am staying both gets false good and false bad reviews. The false good are fighting bad becuase the false bad are kkk farkers so I don't blame them. But the food there smells really good so will eat there maybe.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the really sad thing about it all is... we have not even closed the country for real to stop the disease.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow subby, have a heart.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*looks around*

Dunno about Yelp, but most of the restaurants that closed in Halifax have reopened.

Two of my faves did go down, but one was a sports bar (not a lot of demand for those during a pandemic) and one was the in-house restaurant of a tourist attraction that depends on cruise ship passengers (whoops).
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yelp and similar reviews are usually garbage. My favorite is the people who give hotels one star because the Days Inn desk clerk wouldn't be their personal concierge.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There are more than restaurants on Yelp, squaremitter


And there are other worlds than these.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our economy is based on Americans buying sh*t the dont need on credit we can't afford. Good riddance to the whole house of cards.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's the spicy that's tangy on your tongue?

"The Yelper Special" (Original Music) - SOUTH PARK
Youtube pDlR_ccnZww
 
mattgsx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All part of the GOP plan to kill small businesses so their husks can be gobbled up by large corporations and hedge funds.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yelp - because as a species we were curious enough to get to the moon, but as individuals don't want to risk $5 on a bowl of soup.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been looking up restaurants in my favorite former town, and I found just two permanent closures so far for this year.  One was a family restaurant where they finally decided to retire after many years of running the restaurant themselves, and retirement would have happened regardless of the pandemic.  The other was in a motel restaurant building, where many restaurants tried and failed within a year of opening.  There might be other businesses that failed, but I haven found them yet.  There is a burger restaurant that took advantage of the shutdown to get more investment funding, loans, and a better liquor license, and it plans to operate a small brewery and restaurant in a vacant building with better parking that is closer to major roads.  My favorite bar is taking advantage of that as well to get out of their leased building to buy the former location of the burger restaurant.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When we arrived at "Vito's Chicken wing to-go shack", we decided to eat in. I got the veggie burger and my husband got the spaghetti. Very disappointing. 0 Stars..
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
60 percent of new restaurants fail non-covid in their first year.  80 percent don't make it 5.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a coney place (diner in Detroit-speak) across the road from me I very much like. Better hashbrowns than most. Small place, only about 8 tables, but friendly and good food.

While most of the local coney places started transitioning to Doordash/Grubhub/Ubereats and the the like, this place was too small. It's been closed since March, and I'd be sad to see it not reopen.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We arrived at the restaurant and, even though we had reservations we had to wait for 10 minutes to be seated.  I told the manager that this was unacceptable.  He apologized, but did not give us anything in the way of complimentary food like a proper restaurant should.  After seating, we were given menus but had to wait over 15 minutes for our waters and our drinks took even longer.  Our food came out and although I specifically asked for my salad dressing on the side, it was on my salad. I had to wait for a new salad and at that point my food had gotten cold.

1 Star.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are probably farmers in or near your community. You can cook an ear of corn without committing suicide, surely?
 
