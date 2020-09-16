 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Autonomous British ship The Mayflower sets sail today from Plymouth, packed with navigation tech, pollution sensors, smallpox   (bbc.com) divider line
19
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Captained by a robot trained by IBM-designed artificial intelligence, using a million nautical images, it will complete six months of sea trials before its two-week Atlantic crossing.

Stupid sexy computer puritans ...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Captained by a robot trained by IBM-designed artificial intelligence, using a million nautical images, it will complete six months of sea trials before its two-week Atlantic crossing.

Stupid sexy computer puritans ...


It's like they're calculating nothing at all! (nothing at all, nothing at all...)
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just use this as an opportunity to reset America to a restore point?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an autonomous collective, or am I just fooling myself?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate April showers, they bring smallpox.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beads! They have to have shinny beads!
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tech caravan coming to take red state jerbs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
if the mayflower sailed in 1620
and the first slave ship sailed in 1619
how were we here to buy slaves.


/or was it aliens ?
//or Indians
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's full of fancy navigation equipment but entirely devoid of stinking, moribund Pilgrims.

See, some things do improve with time.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's full of fancy navigation equipment but entirely devoid of stinking, moribund Pilgrims.

Did you say, "Pilgrim", Pilgrim?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Autonomous Squanto may not be as friendly as the human one was last time. He knows.

And wait'll they get a load of the autonomous Wampanoags.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if the mayflower sailed in 1620
and the first slave ship sailed in 1619
how were we here to buy slaves.


/or was it aliens ?
//or Indians


Europeans had been in the Americas for 130 years by the time of the Mayflower.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because of the limited size of the new version, they couldn't actually use Smallpox.   They had to substitute Minisculepox.
 
g.fro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smallpox had already wiped out 90% of the eastern-coast Indians before the Pilgrims even thought of sailing to the New World.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if the mayflower sailed in 1620
and the first slave ship sailed in 1619
how were we here to buy slaves.


/or was it aliens ?
//or Indians


That's a doozy. I don't know ...

Wait, when did Columbus sail the ocean blue?
 
g.fro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if the mayflower sailed in 1620
and the first slave ship sailed in 1619
how were we here to buy slaves.


/or was it aliens ?
//or Indians


The slaves went to Jamestown. In Virginia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Captained by a robot trained by IBM-designed artificial intelligence, using a million nautical images, it will complete six months of sea trials before its two-week Atlantic crossing.

Stupid sexy computer puritans ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So who will be the first to board it just for shiats and giggles and get on the web cam?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Autonomous Squanto may not be as friendly as the human one was last time. He knows.

And wait'll they get a load of the autonomous Wampanoags.


Autonomous Wampanoags would be a good band name.
 
