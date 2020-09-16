 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Huge UK "Eat Out" campaign helps minimize inflation, tumescence   (bbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can also provide an endorphin rush for some, throat cancer for others.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom approves of this message.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


dammit
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile it actually upping prices. But they hide it by offering multi-person meals with multi-courses.
/
You'd really can't buy for one. Not. Really .
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This article just looks like a cover story for justifying lowering the VAT. But it also raises an interesting idea that the economic justification for restaurants is that they lower inflation in England.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speaking of eating out I regularly pick up take out from a fairly high end Italian place in my area and after I call and place the order they ask "What amount tip would you like to leave 12,16 or 20%?" and I leave none, zero, every time. I usually hear some sort of semi verbal sound of disappointment after this.
What exactly am I tipping? Or who? Is it just going in the cash register?
Besides Ive taken a 20% pay cut this year so I figure they should be thanking me for my business instead of getting snotty about not getting something extra for doing nothing. Especially considering the number of places that have disappeared this year.

Thoughts?
 
