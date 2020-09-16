 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Video shows people in third world country who haven't had running water in five days bathing in the street using a fire hydrant. Did this occur in (A) Bangladesh (B) Haiti or (C) Washington DC   (wusa9.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It happened in Trumplandia.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean....what did you expect? DC is administered by Congress. DC should really be it's own state; with representatives, senators, hookers and black jack.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden's America, folks.


/wait...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Joe Biden's America, folks.


/wait...


Obama was in office when Washington DC had plumbing infrastructure. Why didn't he do anything about it?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the upside, Water is much easier to catch when it's not running

/Thanks, I'll be here all week.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It happened in Trumplandia.


Trumptrashistan.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
capitalism induced slumlord?

*checks article*

Residents of a Southeast D.C. apartment complex lived without water in their homes for five days.
Concerned residents reached out to WUSA9 for help after claiming the landlord did not do enough.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Edgewood Management explained repairs have been made and the water is back on.

Yep.

/Fixing things is a hit on profitability.  And in a housing crisis you don't need well maintained apartments to attract tenants.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this a Kushner property?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: .  And in a housing crisis you don't need well maintained apartments to attract tenants.


What? I would not stay in apartment with no running if the rent was 10$. Because not having water is actually very expressive. You have me with water bottles. And mean those 10 gallon ones.

WTH?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....what did you expect? DC is administered by Congress. DC should really be it's own state; with representatives, senators, hookers and black jack.


well, I mean, technically it already has hookers and black Jacks. And Tims. And Bobs. And Deans. And Dwanes....
 
lennavan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best part is the cop who just drove on by.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: akya: .  And in a housing crisis you don't need well maintained apartments to attract tenants.

What? I would not stay in apartment with no running if the rent was 10$. Because not having water is actually very expressive. You have me with water bottles. And mean those 10 gallon ones.

WTH?


Okay, now I know it's the end of the world. I actually agree with you on something.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the President and CEO of your property management company is also a CPA, you better believe pennies are being pinched and corners are being cut.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

akya: capitalism induced slumlord?

*checks article*

Residents of a Southeast D.C. apartment complex lived without water in their homes for five days.
Concerned residents reached out to WUSA9 for help after claiming the landlord did not do enough.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Edgewood Management explained repairs have been made and the water is back on.

Yep.

/Fixing things is a hit on profitability.  And in a housing crisis you don't need well maintained apartments to attract tenants.


Is being a greedy farking asshole really "capitalism-induced" though? i feel like people can be greedy assholes no matter what the economic system.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: akya: .  And in a housing crisis you don't need well maintained apartments to attract tenants.

What? I would not stay in apartment with no running if the rent was 10$. Because not having water is actually very expressive. You have me with water bottles. And mean those 10 gallon ones.

WTH?


It's not "I toured an apartment, and it didn't have running water! can you believe that! I'd never rent there!"

It's "I finally found an apartment I can afford.  Everything seems ok, although the neighbors say maintenance could be improved, I'll sign a 5 year lease because what other option do I have?"

This is a temporary situation that was likely brought on by years of neglected maintenance.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, damn. Another Trump ad of "Life After Biden".

Speaking of Hurricane Maria, has Puerto Rico got 50% of its infrastructure back yet an WHO THE fark CARES? NOT THE A-HOLE PRESIDENT OF PUERTO RICO, WHOEVER HE MIGHT BE.

Donald Trump wears a girdle under his cheap Chinese garbardine suit.

Study it out. And compare with any photo of him golfing.

Most of his support comes from girdles, some from Goebbels.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The residents of Flint would like a word.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya:
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the President and CEO of your property management company is also a CPA, you better believe pennies are being pinched and corners are being cut.

Cindy Sanquist, shown here trying her best to approximate a smile
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love how this is Trump's fault.

Last Republican mayor of DC left office in 1910.   Last non-Democratic mayor left office in 1961.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​mayors_of_Washington%2C_D.C.

The DC City Council is 11 Democrats, and 2 "Independents".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council​_​of_the_District_of_Columbia

One of those "independents" is formerly a Democrat, and other was a board member of Planned Parenthood in DC, and is a member of the ACLU, NARAL, and the Sierra Club so he's unlikely to be a closeted Republican.

Congress does of course have final say in how DC is run, but since the mid-1950's, the Democrats have controlled both houses of Congress for about 58% of that time, and the Republicans have only controlled both houses for 21% of the time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_​S​tates_Congress#1970s%E2%80%93Present:_​Contemporary_Era

But yeah, this is all Trump's fault.  biatch set them up!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akya: Dick Gozinya: [Fark user image image 850x1146]

When the President and CEO of your property management company is also a CPA, you better believe pennies are being pinched and corners are being cut.

Cindy Sanquist, shown here trying her best to approximate a smile


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The mother of six said the unclean water is a concern as she raises children with disabilities and health conditions.

Maybe, just maybe, you should have thought about not having any more kids once the first one was known to be disabled.

I have a feeling that those who publicly spoke out on this will have a nice notice to end tenancy clipped to their front door.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
<CSB>
I'm at my house years ago and I look out at the street. There's a giant hump in the middle of it that wasn't there the day before. I notice that my water pressure seems off so I call the city. They send a dude in a hard hat out and he looks at it. A few hours later a backhoe shows up and lances the bubble. It was like popping a giant blister, water started gushing everywhere. Only now my water pressure was zero and they needed to replace a water main under the street. I didn't have water for five days. Fortunately I just went over to my GFs house so it wasn't a big deal.
</CSB>
 
