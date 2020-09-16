 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you had Rhondda Cynon Taff on your list of the next Welsh county to go on Covid lockdown, congrhatullatyons   (bbc.com)
227 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 12:51 PM



thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beach Boys Help Me Rhonda
Youtube QPnBrK6D26g
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the sheep can sleep easier.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only place I had on my list, but it wouldn't fit on the paper.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liam Dutton nails pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
Youtube fHxO0UdpoxM
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: This is the only place I had on my list, but it wouldn't fit on the paper.
[Fark user image image 850x361]


Whose cat fell asleep on the keyboard?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that I wouldn't, but I'm not paying.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QPnBrK6D​26g]


Dammit!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asked why he was not closing all pubs, Mr Gething said: "If there are no opportunities to drink in licenced premises we may see more people breaking the rules and drinking in each other's homes."

because no one ever goes to anyone else's house when pubs are open, and pubs magically don't facilitate virus transmission...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhondda Cynon Taft - but is she Welsh serial killer hot?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed subby, well done
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: This is the only place I had on my list, but it wouldn't fit on the paper.
[Fark user image image 850x361]


Shakes tiny fist.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Asked why he was not closing all pubs, Mr Gething said: "If there are no opportunities to drink in licenced premises we may see more people breaking the rules and drinking in each other's homes."

because no one ever goes to anyone else's house when pubs are open, and pubs magically don't facilitate virus transmission...


Actually they get together in the pub & drink until they can pronounce the town's name - or drunkenly black-out.
One or tuther.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Llongyfarchiadau!


I guess that's pronounced like Long Fark Chowdah!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to attend a Welsh-language spelling bee.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I want to attend a Welsh-language spelling bee.


I bet you go to auto races just to see the fiery crashes.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm assuming "Cynon" is pronounced like "Willis" or "Bicycle", correct?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm assuming "Cynon" is pronounced like "Willis" or "Bicycle", correct?


Tdrkn.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: Nick Nostril: I'm assuming "Cynon" is pronounced like "Willis" or "Bicycle", correct?

Tdrkn.


Is that pronounced "fbxrd"?
 
