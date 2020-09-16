 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   And the latest demand that we clean the junk out of Earth's orbit comes from that famous spacefaring nation...uhh...Britain? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shiattalk Britain's space programme.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain is famous for being the only country on earth to successfully develop an orbital class rocket and then abandon it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1967) You Only Live Twice Pre-Credits Sequence
Youtube 1-qLYBiMNGA
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootysama: Britain is famous for being the only country on earth to successfully develop an orbital class rocket and then abandon it.


They didn't abandon it. That's so judgmental. They voted to Leave it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And how does ANYONE propose this be done?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
29,000 pieces of space junk in orbit as of 2013. all traveling in excess of 1000 miles per hour. I wonder how this is going to turn out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The British come back from space
Fark user imageView Full Size


The US comes back from space
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: And how does ANYONE propose this be done?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump would probably propose MIL-Spec $682,500 rakes (exclusively made by TrumpArms LTD) for Space Force


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quark'em
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: 29,000 pieces of space junk in orbit as of 2013. all traveling in excess of 1000 miles per hour. I wonder how this is going to turn out.


Shoot, that is just for the pieces bigger than 10cm.  There are 170 MILLION pieces above 1mm and those would still mess up anyone's day.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.