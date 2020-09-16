 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   It's becoming more and more difficult to tell which dye-jobbed bloated buffoon of a national leader is doing worse at addressing the pandemic as the UK says it will ration COVID-19 testing   (apnews.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he admits he's restricting tests. Trumpolini claimed that anybody who wanted a test could get a test when that was clearly a lie.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, it's not. The president of the United States is doing the worst job. Well, the job he's SUPPOSED to do. The job he's getting paid (too much) to do. He's the worst at THAT job.

If you're talking about the job the morons who elected want him to do, I guess he's doing just fine.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't just pass out these test out like handfuls of candy to kids with diabetes.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is a pretty great way to keep your numbers down.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WithinReason: You can't just pass out these test out like handfuls of candy to kids with diabetes.


Right!? That'd be like free, drive thru testing or something. Then you'd end up like the US.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, if you've got a nationwide shortage, then you really do need to ration them.

The effectiveness of the testing regimen to public health as a whole will only go down compared to if you have enough testing capacity, while the efficiency goes up.

You just have to assume a positive test and quarantine people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don't meet the guidelines.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: That is a pretty great way to keep your numbers down.


if you test less, you get less positive results; it does make sense, doesn't it?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The US has had 17x as many cases as the UK. Last time I checked there weren't 1.1 billion Americans. So, yeah, even Boris makes your guy look shiat.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: fark'emfeed'emfish: That is a pretty great way to keep your numbers down.

if you test less, you get less positive results; it does make sense, doesn't it?


Please note that making testing more available cannot increase the number or percentage of positives, however.


...unless you want to get barked at by some of the clowns here on fark.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't worry, another couple months and hard brexit will cure covid in the UK
 
