(BBC-US)   I've had it with these Covid-blockin' snakes on this....wait, what?   (bbc.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transport for Greater Manchester said a snake was not a valid face covering

Salmonella and a variety of other organisms have filed an official complaint and are assembling to protest tomorrow.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's certainly a novel way to make sure people give you your 6 feet of space.
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was kind of hoping this would be new health research and not a repeat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: She said: "No-one batted an eyelid."

Least of all the snake.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What da FARK?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: FTFA: She said: "No-one batted an eyelid."

Least of all the snake.


Necessity being the mother of invention and all of that good stuff, I'm going to be rich thanks to you. You just gave me the idea to found a company that will send their employees to throw rotten fruit at a person once they step outside. As the inspiration for this endeavor, out of respect for your contribution I will cut you in on 1% of the net profits.

To all of those who would make use of such a service, look for our app "We'll Do What You Want to but Can't."
 
