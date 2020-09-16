 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Things got Biblical in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unprepared locales/municipalities.  Here in Harris county, TX, we have mosquito trucks out before the roads are cleared of debris and/or water after a big storm.  Of course, we are a *huge* county so the people in charge have funds and know when and where to send trucks based on good communication and education (be it theirs or local experts).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until some researcher proves that the 'rona can be spread via mosquito bites.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw the headline I assumed it meant they were repopulating by inbreeding.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: When I saw the headline I assumed it meant they were repopulating by inbreeding.


and who said it can't be both?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2020 being all 2020 - amirite?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to announce this afternoon a new federal anti-mosquito task force led by:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the website I am commenting on, that was not the Biblical I was expecting.

And I am only mildly - like Johnson's Baby Shampoo mild- comforted to note I am not alone in this.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things in LA are never not "biblical".

Especially south LA which is a malarial hellhole on good days. After a hurricane its basically a thunderdome with swamp water and MAGA hats.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Given the website I am commenting on, that was not the Biblical I was expecting.

And I am only mildly - like Johnson's Baby Shampoo mild- comforted to note I am not alone in this.


Where are the dogs and cats living together?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Where are the dogs and cats living together?


They dont allow that kind of devilry in Houma, LA.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Trump to announce this afternoon a new federal anti-mosquito task force led by:

[pbs.twimg.com image 741x1200]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


I was thinking more about this
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Unprepared locales/municipalities.  Here in Harris county, TX, we have mosquito trucks out before the roads are cleared of debris and/or water after a big storm.  Of course, we are a *huge* county so the people in charge have funds and know when and where to send trucks based on good communication and education (be it theirs or local experts).


Houston has A LOT of money.  Those trucks always seemed to stop right at the county line, never made it up to Montgomery County.  I do remember getting one day notice that they would be spraying aerially (but don't worry, ha ha, nothing toxic).

Can't imagine mosquito swarms killing bulls, large animals.  Farking 2020.
 
Explodo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hammettman: UberDave: Unprepared locales/municipalities.  Here in Harris county, TX, we have mosquito trucks out before the roads are cleared of debris and/or water after a big storm.  Of course, we are a *huge* county so the people in charge have funds and know when and where to send trucks based on good communication and education (be it theirs or local experts).

Houston has A LOT of money.  Those trucks always seemed to stop right at the county line, never made it up to Montgomery County.  I do remember getting one day notice that they would be spraying aerially (but don't worry, ha ha, nothing toxic).

Can't imagine mosquito swarms killing bulls, large animals.  Farking 2020.


It's really not uncommon.  My dad(animal science professor in MS) told me about that happening in the delta.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know, for God's Own Country you have an awful lot of natural disasters among the man-made ones.

God still chastizing his favourite children, I guess.

At least the Jews are catching a break, largely by avoiding redneck territoryi except on business.

Whenever the boyz of Castro or Christopher gets God's Ire worked up into a frenzy you can count on Florida or Louisiana to catch Hell.

Florida may be God's Destruction Testing Laboratory for Invasive Species he's trying out, but Louisiana is God's Whipping Boy, along with the rest of the Gulf Coast, or course.

USA:  Number One in Biblical Plagues. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham approved this message.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UberDave: Here in Harris county, TX, we have mosquito trucks out


Those trucks work too.
Ive barely noticed mosquitos inside the loop this summer but I was riding my bike through some swampy brush down south of the dome last week and they were swarming. Like in clouds.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mother nature is a coont for inventing mosquitos.
 
Brofar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So where are the religious nuts saying this is God's retribution? Or does that only count when it's a blue state/city?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark i am disappoint

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Corin Nemec to the rescue!
Fark user imageView Full Size

With him on our side, you know you can't lose!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Farmers near where the storm made landfall have probably lost 300 to 400 cattle, said Dr. Craig Fontenot, a large-animal veterinarian based in Ville Platte. "They're vicious little suckers," he said."

Farmers are usually on the bigger side, dude.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: Unprepared locales/municipalities.  Here in Harris county, TX, we have mosquito trucks out before the roads are cleared of debris and/or water after a big storm.  Of course, we are a *huge* county so the people in charge have funds and know when and where to send trucks based on good communication and education (be it theirs or local experts).


Harris County Population: 4.713 million, big storm

vs

Calcasieu + Cameron Parish population: 204,000, Category 4 hurricane to the face.

Basically the same situation.
 
