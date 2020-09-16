 Skip to content
(AP News)   Best Korea may be about to conduct an underwater-launched missile test. At this point L'il Kim's pretty much gone full-on Bond villain. He's got to have a secret volcano lair somewhere   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, South Korea, ballistic missile test, Kim Il-sung, Korean War, Korean language, Nuclear weapon  
33 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 9:25 AM (18 minutes ago)



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny you should mention that....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paektu_​M​ountain
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's going to skip the middleman and blow up the ocean directly?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Him or his sister?  He may be dead... Donnie says he isn't, so he probably is.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is that Bond-villain?

"The world's first operational nuclear-poweredballistic missile submarine(SSBN) wasUSSGeorge Washington(SSBN-598)with 16Polaris A-1missiles, which entered service in December 1959 and conducted the first SSBN deterrent patrol November 1960 - January 1961.George Washingtonalso conducted the first successful submerged SLBM launch with a Polaris A-1 on 20 July 1960."

Seems like a pretty normal thing for a nuclear power to do.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did poseidon fark his girlfriend or something? Cause he is royally pissed off at the sea.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't you traditionally use a submarine for that?
 
