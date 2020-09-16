 Skip to content
(WDEL Delaware)   Thanks to this guy, the violent weekend has ended. Or perhaps, phrasing   (wdel.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Violent Weekend is my Violent Femmes/Vampire Weekend mashup band.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: The 34-year-old man was one of two men killed over the weekend in five separate shootings.

/I will kill us both before I let you merge
//It's the Delaware way
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And imagine being shot and killed in... Delaware!

Hi, I'm no longer in Delaware...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Headline might be funnier if the article wasn't from Monday detailing something that happened on Sunday.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*pushes eyeglasses up*

Sunday is the first day of the week so he clearly started off a violent week that hasn't lived up to the precedent.
 
