 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Scene)   In what is clearly the crime of the century: local police triumphant on Facebook after confiscating $100 and a small bag of weed during traffic stop   (clevescene.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Police, Illegal drug trade, Drug, Morphine, K-9 Loki, Citizens of the cozy east-side suburb, Friday September 4th, Heroin  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This! This is why we can not ever defund the police. This is how they keep us safe, each and every night.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to kick 30% of that money upstairs to their bosses, and the bosses have to pay the Feds off out of their cut.  It's all very civilized.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark. Half the cops could find more weed in their kid's bedroom.

And you know they're all looking at the haul and thinking, "Shiat, after we split that up, ain't none of us even gonna feel a buzz...I need a transfer to DEA..."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $650,000 worth of drugs at police street value estimate.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the good people of Willoughby can sleep soundly tonight!
 
archnem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they take twenty seven eight by ten color glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or should police probably not be confiscating money when they aren't the ones who have the power to determine whether that money was illegally obtained?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to include that sweet backpack.
Looks like it might be a Jansport and those things can run as high as $17.50 at Academy.
Unless you get it on the tax-free back to school weekend then its probably an even $15.00 but still thats almost twenty.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Is it just me or should police probably not be confiscating money when they aren't the ones who have the power to determine whether that money was illegally obtained?


The short answer is "no".

But we are not a country filled to the brim with smart people. We're pretty farkin' dumb. In general.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally justifies that quarter-million dollar a year line item in the town budget.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Is it just me or should police probably not be confiscating money when they aren't the ones who have the power to determine whether that money was illegally obtained?


I checked with the police, they said most definitely they should be snatching up all of that money
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they are stopping crime. They did not need to announce this, though.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: SuperChuck: Is it just me or should police probably not be confiscating money when they aren't the ones who have the power to determine whether that money was illegally obtained?

The short answer is "no".

But we are not a country filled to the brim with smart people. We're pretty farkin' dumb. In general.


All the smart people are occupied with making money for the elites.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they are stopping crime. They did not need to announce this, though.


I know that there are laws on the books and what you are trying to say, but in anywhere worth living, none of this is even evidence.  This garbage has to stop.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"And we didn't kill a single person!"
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Legalize drugs, and we won't have to deal with this anymore. Assuming you believe you own your body, the jails are filled with people who committed victimless crimes. If you believe you are someone's property, then it's ok for someone to tell you what you can and cannot put in your body.

On another note... how are the cops going to sell the weed back to them if they took their money?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they are stopping crime. They did not need to announce this, though.


"Crime".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey sunny, these cops didn't kill anyone. Something worth boasting about these days.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they are stopping crime. They did not need to announce this, though.


Subjecting somebody you pulled over to a K-9 search just because you smelled 'narcotics' isn't 'stopping crime'.

They should have cited the driver for the movement infraction and let him go. Unless the driver was under the influence to the point it could be legally defined as a DUI-- taking somebody's personal stash of weed, or whatever small amount he was going to sell to his friends is a gigantic waste of law enforcement time and money, and unnecessarily fills up the prisons with low-level, non-violent offenders.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
curepossession.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: They forgot to include that sweet backpack.
Looks like it might be a Jansport and those things can run as high as $17.50 at Academy.
Unless you get it on the tax-free back to school weekend then its probably an even $15.00 but still thats almost twenty.


Username checks out
 
Rucker10
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like they went to Canada and cleaned-off someone's coffee table.

Laughable, except for the cost of all that fine policing.
 
Karne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they are stopping crime. They did not need to announce this, though.


That hard core 'crime' there is about 10 percent of what I just walked to the corner weed store and purchased.  Grow up.
 
eKonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rnatalie: That's $650,000 worth of drugs at police street value estimate.


Yeah, and probably $750,000 worth of cash at police street value estimates.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There just happened to be an officer there when he just happened to make a some minor violation for which they needed to call the dog. Was the driver "Canadian." The town is about 96% non-Canadian.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: dothemath: They forgot to include that sweet backpack.
Looks like it might be a Jansport and those things can run as high as $17.50 at Academy.
Unless you get it on the tax-free back to school weekend then its probably an even $15.00 but still thats almost twenty.

Username checks out


Damnit!
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like there was two grinders in there, too.  That's a thoughtful dealer that would carry those around for you to grind your bud.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ohio was a mistake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better give the arresting officer a month of paid leave to deal with PTSD issues from encountering such a hardened criminal.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.