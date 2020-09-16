 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Epstein's chef cooperating with investigators. Epstein's mother still making excuses   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why, yes, they DID in fact go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: "Why, yes, they DID in fact go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"


He was a cereal rapist, after all.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Mr. Epstein insisted that I always use on extra virgin olive oil on his tossed salads."
 
sotua
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: puffy999: "Why, yes, they DID in fact go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"

He was a cereal rapist, after all.

He was a cereal rapist, after all.


Boooooo!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lang's attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, said the chef is cooperating with the New York prosecutors investigating Epstein's sex ring.

Porn name or Harvey Danger cover band name?  Decisions, decisions....
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Expect this chef's goose to be cooked sooner than later. Of course he'll Epstein himself in a locked kitchen cooler.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: puffy999: "Why, yes, they DID in fact go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"

He was a cereal rapist, after all.

He was a cereal rapist, after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want to figure out a way to reanimate Epstein's corpse so he can be killed again.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the chef is cooperating chances are he was involved.  Eww.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Lang sneaked pizza to her after Epstein-who controlled the diets of women he abused to keep them prepubescent-thin-fell asleep upstairs."

So, in other words, a hero for the ages.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: If the chef is cooperating chances are he was involved.  Eww.


Just a little hide the sausage.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: puffy999: "Why, yes, they DID in fact go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!"

He was a cereal rapist, after all.

He was a cereal rapist, after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right. A lawyer saying "he's cooperating to the fullest" is like trump saying "I know more about X than anybody".

It may be theoretically possible, but it's far more likely that the exact opposite is true.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, I wonder just how many Farkers are left that understood that reference; we are quickly approaching terminal irrelevancy on that one.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Wow, I wonder just how many Farkers are left that understood that reference; we are quickly approaching terminal irrelevancy on that one.


It was old after the second of 100's of headlines and jokes in posts about it.

Dead horse is dead.
 
