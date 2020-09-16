 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Fleeing suspect leaves winning lottery ticket behind. Authorities want him to come claim it   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he won't, it can be given to the poor kdawg7736 fund....
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

$100? Yeah, I'd write that farker off. $25,000? That would be a different story, but in today's economy, $100 is just above pocket change.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$100? Won't even cover bail.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Some one at the Ill Lottery came up with this one. Look closer.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

$100? Yeah, I'd write that farker off. $25,000? That would be a different story, but in today's economy, $100 is just above pocket change.

$100? Yeah, I'd write that farker off. $25,000? That would be a different story, but in today's economy, $100 is just above pocket change.


Agreed he ain't coming back for $100, would need top be a lot more than that. $100 doesn't get you anything near what it could when i was a lad.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff's office said it will keep the drugs.

Uh-oh, somebody slept through civil forfeiture training.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind

Good Luck? The guy lives in Georgia and got caught with meth in a traffic stop where he evaded police.

The lotto ticket was worth $100.  I think police would need an electron microscope to identify a quantity of meth with a "street value" of $100.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind

Good Luck? The guy lives in Georgia and got caught with meth in a traffic stop where he evaded police.

The lotto ticket was worth $100.  I think police would need an electron microscope to identify a quantity of meth with a "street value" of $100.


According to "cop math", the word "meth" alone is worth $100.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Powerball? More like "Powerbail," amirite?!
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ow, my boating arm!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

"He has a light grenade for a head! "


"He has a light grenade for a head! "
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
tvseriesfinale.comView Full Size
 
