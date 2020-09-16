 Skip to content
(Metro)   Girls wear the longest skirts available for their uniforms at school, get told said skirts are "too short"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perverts will always have an opinion on girl's clothing.  The important thing to remember is that the people complaining are the perverts.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They could be floor length it wouldn't matter, the girls roll them up at the waist as soon as they're out of eyesight of their home.


/catholic school boy
//god bless the catholic school girls
///dnrtfa
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Did you know it is an established fact that hemlines tend to rise in times of national crisis?"
"You mean-?" Moist began, not at all certain how the sentence was going to end.
"Women's dresses get shorter," said Hubert.
"And that causes a national crisis? Really? How high do they go?"
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perverts will always have an opinion on girl's clothing.  The important thing to remember is that the people complaining are the perverts.


Those of us whose significant others can still fit into their uniforms for Role-Playing Night are most certainly not complaining.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perverts will always have an opinion on girl's clothing.  The important thing to remember is that the people complaining are the perverts.


Is that the same people complaining about Cuties?

I dunno, one one side I really don't care if they show up naked, they should be treated the same as if they are dressed for an Antarctica expedition.

OTOH, they're going to school, not a night club.  Wear something appropriate for school.  What that is I'm open to plenty of leeway.  A non-offensive intact t-shirt and shorts works well for everybody as a base line.  Everyone is treated the same, quit whining and go learn something.

And there's nothing wrong with that skirt.  Sheesh.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My neighbor's daughter had this problem when she was at her (catholic) school. She did some neat tailoring to get around it.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Girls will get skirts from the catalog and their legs will get longer. We call it growing up.
 
Two16
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perverts will always have an opinion on girl's clothing.  The important thing to remember is that the people complaining are the perverts.


See also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can see her knees! Unclean! UNCLEAN!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Girls will get skirts from the catalog and their legs will get longer. We call it growing up.


api.time.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. See also: school uniforms.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From the pic in the article, if she didn't tuck it under her bra strap it looks like it would be an okay length.

/I mean, it's an okay length how she's wearing it too, but I'm not a Catholic school official.
/if I wore my pants that high everyone would (rightly) call me Ed Grimly.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One vital fact is missing from the story:  All the girls are 6' 6" and taller......
 
