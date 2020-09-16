 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Because young people are idiots, the UK is looking at all bars shutting down and businesses closed by 10PM since no one is taking Covid-19 seriously. Again   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Death, member of Sage, member of the Government, tougher coronavirus lockdown measures, Boris Johnson, Government sources, second wave, new rule  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 10:58 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quarantine fatigue, maybe?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We need you to be serious about this.

Not like us, who break the rules whenever we want to!

Oh, and get your kids back in school and get back to work.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a weakass pandemic. Low single digit mortality? Blah blah blah. Next pandemic better bring it. 20-30% mortality at least. Bodies piled up in the streets. Then people will take it seriously.

/On the whole, people are very stupid.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WTF does 10pm have to do with anything? Covid only passes from person to person after 10pm?

Idiots.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: WTF does 10pm have to do with anything? Covid only passes from person to person after 10pm?

Idiots.


drunkeness increases the later it gets.

Imagine social distancing at 3am
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is young people being careless (not entirely but mostly). I've been quite shocked tbh.
 
fatlesbian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just riot and loot and you can be out all night long
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh for god's sake. People of all ages are idiots.

Respect your Elders is the call of morons who can't handle their idiocy being pointed out by the young.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Charge all these plague rats with bio-terrorism, take them out into the field and shoot them with dull bullets

/Am I doing it right?
 
undernova
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is how Nashville is working now. God knows I don't miss working the 10pm-2:30am shifts. Not sure if the science behind it all is sound, or working - reliable information isn't easy to come by, thanks to my dopey peers and social media.
 
undernova
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatlesbian: Just riot and loot and you can be out all night long


No trolls on Fark
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*chuckles swedishly*
 
fatlesbian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

undernova: fatlesbian: Just riot and loot and you can be out all night long

No trolls on Fark


Obviously no open conversation either.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sentence anyone caught breaking distancing rules to wear MAGA hats till COVID-19 is over.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatlesbian: undernova: fatlesbian: Just riot and loot and you can be out all night long

No trolls on Fark

Obviously no open conversation either.


I'm sure you're Just Asking Questions, and will BSAB very soon.

/bad faith is bad
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you don't want people out after 10pm, you're going to have to close things down. That's what government does.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatlesbian: undernova: fatlesbian: Just riot and loot and you can be out all night long

No trolls on Fark

Obviously no open conversation either.


"Open conversation."

Ehl oh ehl.

You'd be a terrible fisherman. Shouting "Just take my bait!!" At the water is a brave tactic but not often effective.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Sentence anyone caught breaking distancing rules to wear MAGA hats till COVID-19 is over.


Wouldn't that be like sentencing a Farker to live in his mom's basement?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jmr61: WTF does 10pm have to do with anything? Covid only passes from person to person after 10pm?

Idiots.


it spreads in washrooms. take a dump, flush, and wooosh, the air is full of covid.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.