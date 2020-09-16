 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10952501


(CNN)   7 deaths now associated with the Red Wedding in Maine   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Respiratory disease, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Infectious disease, University, Pulmonology, Seaside Heights, New Jersey, New Jersey, Influenza  
•       •       •

656 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trumps send their regards.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The shaming thread 10 links below wasn't enough for you farkers?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Excluding the groom and bride, who were already dead inside.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its a nice day for a .....white wedding.

/no idea why Billy Idol popped into my head when I read (lulz, 'red') that headline
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cajnik: The shaming thread 10 links below wasn't enough for you farkers?


I found the maid of honor!!
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, there's one way to make up for it...

Game of Thrones 7x01 Arya Avenges the Red Wedding
Youtube BSwHpb_nNZg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please, this is supposed to be a happy occasion, let's not bicker and argue over who killed who.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Cajnik: The shaming thread 10 links below wasn't enough for you farkers?

I found the maid of honor!!


Thanks. You just made me wake up the wife and dog, shattering my serene moment with the news and a cup of coffee. Ah, and now I'm being yelled at and the dog wants to go out, which is a pain in the neck because
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.