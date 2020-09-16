 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   You guys got nothing to worry about, I'm a professional   (local10.com) divider line
22
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In America, we have a Dumbass rule.
Never hand your keys to anyone in Florida.
Anyone.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think, this was one of the least problematic BMWs seen by the dealership that month.

/I've known multiple people over the years who spent as much time driving the dealership's loaner as they did driving their own BMW
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in this case, the dealership is the porcupine?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 308x163]


hehehe.....came for exactly this...dont even remember what movie now...

/thread over
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiatty thing here is that if the vehicle is damaged enough to be totaled per normal procedure, he could get a check and walk away.

Instead, the dealer is probably going to "fix" the vehicle the cheapest way possible.

He should be forwarding that link to BMW, NA.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: UberDave: [Fark user image 308x163]

hehehe.....came for exactly this...dont even remember what movie now...

/thread over


Ferris Bueller's day Off
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: smed7: UberDave: [Fark user image 308x163]

hehehe.....came for exactly this...dont even remember what movie now...

/thread over

Ferris Bueller's day Off


Yep, Which is where the headline quote came from.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only pay for what you need
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the guy a five to watch it, it will be fine.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Yellow Beard: smed7: UberDave: [Fark user image 308x163]

hehehe.....came for exactly this...dont even remember what movie now...

/thread over

Ferris Bueller's day Off

Yep, Which is where the headline quote came from.


ahhh..thank you both.
The look on the face of the driver is priceless.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famous last words.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I took my car to the shop for some repairs.  Riding the bus to pick it up later, guess what goes by?  My car.  They were using it to make parts runs and pick up lunch.  Added about 20 miles to the odometer.  I learned long ago to note the mileage when dropping off a car.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like this guy had issues before the garage's involvement. But I learned real early the worst drivers on the road were dealer and garage employees thinking they are NASCAR drivers, or just not giving a damn about the car. I treat them like a swerving drunk and stay away. Pull over and let them pass if need be.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Years ago, I took my car to the shop for some repairs.  Riding the bus to pick it up later, guess what goes by?  My car.  They were using it to make parts runs and pick up lunch.  Added about 20 miles to the odometer.  I learned long ago to note the mileage when dropping off a car.


When I was a kid, my family had a big conversion van for traveling. My dad took it to a skeevy little shop for sone basic maintenance. They called to say it was going to be a few days. A week after that, they called to say it was ready.

It had 800 miles added to the odometer.

Someone enjoyed their vacation, apparently.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: rnatalie: Yellow Beard: smed7: UberDave: [Fark user image 308x163]

hehehe.....came for exactly this...dont even remember what movie now...

/thread over

Ferris Bueller's day Off

Yep, Which is where the headline quote came from.

ahhh..thank you both.
The look on the face of the driver is priceless.


Without looking it up, and I remember correctly, that scene was a big deal because it made Ferris Bueller's Day Off the only movie ever to allow the Star Wars theme outside other Star Wars movies.  I don't know if that held over the years or not (as it has been years since I heard this).
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professional what?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last time I was at South was to buy a Honda 25 years ago.  That one experience was enough for me to flip them the bird every time I drove by any South dealership.  "Lost" the keys to my trade and did not find them until I raised some shiat
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: And to think, this was one of the least problematic BMWs seen by the dealership that month.

/I've known multiple people over the years who spent as much time driving the dealership's loaner as they did driving their own BMW


For instance, I've never seen a BMW that didn't have a defective blinker.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine was an electrical contractor. He took his bucket van into a place for service and when he got the vehicle back and they went to use the bucket it was damaged, almost beyond repair. So he goes back to the service place and sees that the overhang in front of their bays is severely damaged too. Of course he takes like a thousand pictures of everything. The manager flat out denies it, but thankfully it was a franchise operation so a phone call later and he's getting everything fixed for free someplace else. I wonder what franchise agreements allow in cases of fraud like this in terms of punishment. From the sounds of it they were more pissed off than my coworker.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: The shiatty thing here is that if the vehicle is damaged enough to be totaled per normal procedure, he could get a check and walk away.

Instead, the dealer is probably going to "fix" the vehicle the cheapest way possible.

He should be forwarding that link to BMW, NA.


This.

The resale on this car is totally farked now. Even if it gets "fixed", it will be worth 1/3rd of what it would usually be.

Then again in Miami-Dade and Broward, I'd bet that alot of cars in that area are on salvage titles.
 
