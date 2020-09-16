 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Florida Man doesn't realize that he's actually a long-dead ghost inhabiting a home with squatters that are only visible to the living   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
11
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like he has some busy bodies in his new neighborhood.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, he's just getting strong-armed by the HOA until he agrees to remove those plastic pink flamingos.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he some kind of fitness nut?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The squatters are only visible to the living? the home?

Subby, I think you may have dangling participles, but it's kind of hard to say.

At least you get the participation prize offered by us Fark Grammar Nazis.

Really, it's kind of art-like, like spin art and tie-dying.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having glanced at the article, it seems to me that the HOA are going all call-in-a-Swat-Team on his ass.

Unfair! He can't mow the lawn without breaking social distancing rules, probably.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guy?

*watches video*

Yup. Black guy. What's the likelihood that some Karen doesn't think a guy like him should be living in her neighborhood?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Meh, he's just getting strong-armed by the HOA until he agrees to remove those plastic pink flamingos.


Oh, wait!  Are these the HOA guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size

HOA a$$

Because this sounds like something they would do, if the new owner is black.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Black guy?

*watches video*

Yup. Black guy. What's the likelihood that some Karen doesn't think a guy like him should be living in her neighborhood?


Yeah, it's Jacksonville. This is hardly surprising.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You'd think that after 2 or 3 calls the local PD would wise up and tell the complainer to get a life.

I got something like this when I moved in because I didn't fit the neighborhood's demographic (age, not race), after the second time that cops showed up and were essentially shangaiied for a lab tour because I wanted to show off what I was working on, they got the idea. The third complaint was one of said cops texting me and asking if everything was okay, to which I said yes.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iaazathot: The Martian Manhandler: Black guy?

*watches video*

Yup. Black guy. What's the likelihood that some Karen doesn't think a guy like him should be living in her neighborhood?

Yeah, it's Jacksonville. This is hardly surprising.


The only things I know about Jacksonville I learned from Jason Mendoza.

purefandom.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the ghosts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
