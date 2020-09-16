 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   "Where do you want these tyres?" "Just stick them on the massive pile out back, what could possibly go wrong?"   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Ashford, Kent, Kent, Ashford, Firefighter, Tenterden, fire engines, Kent Fire, Cobbs Wood estate  
•       •       •

1244 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 8:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic minerals in my tire fire?  I hope they're doing asbestos they can.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, they ain't gonna be able to put that out. Might as well just let it burn.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to go to the bathroom. Let me help them out.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tire Fire was the name of my ska-fusion band back in the 90s after my AM-metal band Plexiglass Coont broke up over creative differences.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine from the EPA + a gallon of gasoline must be less the tire disposal fee.
 
Stantz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby here. I work within throwing distance of where this happened. Saw it grow from what might have been a relatively small and possibly controllable fire..

Fark user imageView Full Size


Into something much more foreboding

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unfortunately, there was no escape at hometime, as the massive plume of smoke settled right over my house. Hell of a sore throat this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size


hissatsu: [media0.giphy.com image 480x362] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're closer to the truth than you think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF is a "height vehicle", such that they needed two of them?

[hugh-laurie-my-face-when.jpg]
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: WTF is a "height vehicle"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry to hog the thread, but here's an updated link
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stantz: Dork Gently: WTF is a "height vehicle"

[Fark user image 750x562]


Ah, thanks.  I was going to say that in the US we usually call those hook-and-ladder trucks, but the actual jargon is more involved than I suspected.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stantz: Dork Gently: WTF is a "height vehicle"

[Fark user image image 750x562]


Wait, isn't that an appliance?

Anyhoo, came here to say, the one good thing about an asbestos-containing fire is that the asbestos melts and fuses to harmless mineral IF it gets hot enough.

IF.
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This may be a silly question, but WHERE is this? I looked at the site and it is Kent.  And a place called Ashford.  But NO WHERE does it mention the state, or even country.  Maybe I just don't see it.  Don't by-lines usually include more than a town?

/cranky
 
Stantz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: But NO WHERE does it mention the state, or even country.


youmustbenewhere.jpg

It's Kent, UK. Ashford's in the middle. Pop this in yer google

51.148531, 0.856023
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: This may be a silly question, but WHERE is this? I looked at the site and it is Kent.  And a place called Ashford.  But NO WHERE does it mention the state, or even country.  Maybe I just don't see it.  Don't by-lines usually include more than a town?

/cranky


They don't have states in the UK. Kent is the name of the county and you can tell it's the UK based on the URL and the email address of the reporter.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: This may be a silly question, but WHERE is this? I looked at the site and it is Kent.  And a place called Ashford.  But NO WHERE does it mention the state, or even country.  Maybe I just don't see it.  Don't by-lines usually include more than a town?

/cranky


It's in the same area where the hairy-headed gent ran amok.

I mean, based on the spelling "tyre", and the fact that the source is "Kent Online", you couldn't work it the fark out?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Again??

Call me cynical, but pile up flammable stuff in a building, have it 'mysteriously' catch fire, claim insurance on building, repeat seems to be the business model.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.