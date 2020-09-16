 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Pew poll finds world opinion of the U.S. is at an all-time low for some reason. Pew pew P.U.   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, United States, public perceptions of the US, global survey, Pew Global Attitudes Project, President of the United States, findings of the Pew Research Center poll, Pew Research Center, recent years  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is the OBVIOUS tag in quarantine?  Or hiding from Trumpers?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But trump said that he alone would make America respected, when they laughed at him at the un, are you telling me that wasn't a laugh of respect?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All of my expat friends report the same thing.

I mean our reputation was in the shiatter with plenty before 2016, but now? Ugh.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My opinion of the US is at an all-time low
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't take it personally, Farkers. Except the arsehats that show up red on my screen. Fark those guys.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guessing today's Two MInutes Hate Press Briefing will include rambling stories about meeting "big, tough guys" overseas who were "crying for the first time in their lives" as they assured Trump "Sir, you, sir, should be named president of the whole planet, sir, because, sir, no country or leader is more beloved than you, sir. Sir, we would all vote for YOU, sir, in our next election, but Sleepy Joe Biden steals all our ballots, sir, and writes 'socialistics' on them." Totally real stories from guys named Hans, Taquito and Ragu.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't trust the US. You see, it's not just your president. It's that there is a constituency there that voted him in when it was patently obvious that he was a bad idea. That treaty-shredding, science-denying dimwit.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who cares
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to sugarcoat it subby, it's that damn Obama isn't it!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: I wouldn't trust the US. You see, it's not just your president. It's that there is a constituency there that voted him in when it was patently obvious that he was a bad idea. That treaty-shredding, science-denying dimwit.


And the possibility of them doing it again every four years.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: Who cares


"Well I'm gonna to go then! And I don't need any of this. I don't need this world, and I don't need *you*. I don't need anything. Except this. [picks up an ashtray]And that's the only thing I need. I don't need this or this. Just this ashtray... And this paddle game." - some jerk
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DWLLWGAF?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has done more damage to the United States and its standing in the world than all the previous presidents combined. The real crime is that he's doing all of this on purpose for personal gain and his feeble attempt to get his pee pee tape back from Putin....

pics.me.meView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Who cares


Intelligent people, unlike you and your ilk.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I moved to the U.S. 16 years ago and at least half of those years (including the last five) have been a lesson in why you don't meet your heroes.
 
TexasDavid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Il Douchey: Who cares

Intelligent people, unlike you and your ilk.


To be fair, if your name is "Il Douchey" trolling seems like a serious possibility, Or, he could be that stupid...I mean 37% of Americans are.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Official Video)
Youtube HyMm4rJemtI
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
or is this more appropriate?

Im Afraid Of Americans David Bowie Music Video HD 1080p(Best Quality)
Youtube u7APmRkatEU
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TexasDavid: NuclearPenguins: Il Douchey: Who cares

Intelligent people, unlike you and your ilk.

To be fair, if your name is "Il Douchey" trolling seems like a serious possibility, Or, he could be that stupid...I mean 37% of Americans are.


"We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be." - Vonnegut

Or,

"Joke's on them. I was only pretending to be retarrepublican."
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alphax: Is the OBVIOUS tag in quarantine?  Or hiding from Trumpers?


Obvious tag was picked up by unidentified men in tactical gear while walking to the store.  Last seen being shoved into the back of a black SUV.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cranked: Il Douchey: Who cares

"Well I'm gonna to go then! And I don't need any of this. I don't need this world, and I don't need *you*. I don't need anything. Except this. [picks up an ashtray]And that's the only thing I need. I don't need this or this. Just this ashtray... And this paddle game." - some jerk


Ha.  That's morphed, in my family, into "All I need is this lamp"...whenever someone says stuff "douchey" like that.

Whenever someone thinks that the US can go it alone, I try to get them to understand that  the US is just part of a tiny blue ball suspended in space.  Or at least ask them to look at a globe, especially one without borders. ( Of course that goes for all countries.)
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TexasDavid: NuclearPenguins: Il Douchey: Who cares

Intelligent people, unlike you and your ilk.

To be fair, if your name is "Il Douchey" trolling seems like a serious possibility, Or, he could be that stupid...I mean 37% of Americans are.


I don't know the reason but I have seen the phenomenon here and elsewhere that deliberate trolls often self-identify with their choice of alias. They just can't help themselves. They are so proud of their "Doucheiness"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thanks Obama
 
tpmchris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All of my expat friends report the same thing.

I mean our reputation was in the shiatter with plenty before 2016, but now? Ugh.


Well, no shiat. Farking traitors turning on their former country.

and the sky is blue
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tpmchris: make me some tea: All of my expat friends report the same thing.

I mean our reputation was in the shiatter with plenty before 2016, but now? Ugh.

Well, no shiat. Farking traitors turning on their former country.

and the sky is blue


Says the poster of differing opinions who supports the actual traitors.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to watch Star Trek, and assumed that the Klingons were supposed to represent the bad guys (Russia, Middle East, etc), and that the federation was the United States.

I feel like we're the bad guys now.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I used to watch Star Trek, and assumed that the Klingons were supposed to represent the bad guys (Russia, Middle East, etc), and that the federation was the United States.

I feel like we're the bad guys now.


Maybe we should be hauled away as garbage.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What exactly are other countries pissed about? Him closing down camps where we've pitched tents for the last 19 years? Or, the cash flowing to those group of deadbeats are shutting down as well? Don't go crying to us the next time your ass needs bailing out.

Fark. Every. Single. One. Of. Them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tpmchris: What exactly are other countries pissed about? Him closing down camps where we've pitched tents for the last 19 years? Or, the cash flowing to those group of deadbeats are shutting down as well? Don't go crying to us the next time your ass needs bailing out.

Fark. Every. Single. One. Of. Them

[Fark user image 850x531]


Hopefully doctors will have a vaccine for your acute case of stupid soon.
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was reading a BBC story yesterday about a cop that got film stomping/kicking on a guys head when he was down. Australia, I think. The guys father, when asked about the incident said the video was appalling, that it looked like something out of America or Beirut. I had a sad, but I can't disagree :(
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Who cares


The GOP platform.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tpmchris: What exactly are other countries pissed about? Him closing down camps where we've pitched tents for the last 19 years? Or, the cash flowing to those group of deadbeats are shutting down as well? Don't go crying to us the next time your ass needs bailing out.

Fark. Every. Single. One. Of. Them

[Fark user image 850x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump isn't the main concern. It's the fools that not only elected him, but follow him like the people in Jonestown. Or Mao's Red Guard. Blind, unquestioning obedience.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love when the media pushes a narrative with everything they've got, I mean really go all in, then point to a poll showing people are picking up on their narrative like it's some kind of revelation about reality versus the perception they try so hard to create.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have been assured by certain know-it-alls that America is finally respected again after 8 years of Obummer.
 
