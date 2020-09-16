 Skip to content
Boogaloo Boi busted for cop murders that the propaganda machine had blamed on OOGA BOOGA ANTIFA
9
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked...shocked
Well not that shocked
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People ought not use the terms Right Wing Propagandists give you to describe a group. Use ANTI-FASCIST rather than Antifa, by shortening the meaning out of it they avoid responsibility for the side that they have taken. They are supporters of Fascism, make 'em wear something they can't take off.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sad it's CAL or it could have been Electric Chair Boogaloo
 
Katolu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These Electric Bugaloo sequels are lacking in a new script.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Federal leaders initially suggested antifa, a loosely organized group of anti-fascist activists, was behind the killing. "This antifa violent activity has to stop," White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said May 31, referring to Underwood's death."

I'm sure these same people will be out any minute now to call for a crackdown on Boogaloos. Ted Cruz will be calling for them to be added to the terrorist watch group like he did for Aunty Fa, I'm sure of it!

/yup any minute
//just you wait now
///oh look a tumbleweed
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"This antifa violent activity has to stop," White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said May 31, referring to Underwood's death.

I'm sure he'll own up to his mistake and promise to go after the real culprits.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dang.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Federal prosecutors in California have charged Steven Carrillo, a supporter of the far-right "Boogaloo" movement, with the murder of federal protective security officer Dave Underwood during a May 29 anti-racism protest in Oakland.

In all this shiat, I do get a sardonic laugh when I see white supremacists being supported by people that aren't white.  Good job, dummy.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
good people.

wonder if he knows a rather short person in l.a.
 
