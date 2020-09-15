 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Challenge accepted, bro   (tmz.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Law, Reed Bender, Civil and political rights, South Dakota, Rights, Superintendent Joe Graves, Mitchell, South Dakota, Mask  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is the wrong climate to test the police, even if you're white. Just a thought.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Bender was NOT arrested even though he seemed to resist when cops dragged him away. There's also a threat of a taser. See, police can show restraint when they want.

Sounds like they did the white thing.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought Bender could be an asshole?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMZ covers school-board meetings in South Dakota?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have grabbed the chin wearer too.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have been executed on the spot for the short shorts, tho. That's saggy pants x100.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a big ol' boy.
Cops could have had their hands full if he'd put up any real resistance.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: TMZ covers school-board meetings in South Dakota?


TMZ is a giant aggregate operation.  They cover anything that has the potential to bring in readers and ad money.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mess with the bull and you get the prongs.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA: Bender was NOT arrested even though he seemed to resist when cops dragged him away. There's also a threat of a taser. See, police can show restraint when they want.

Sounds like they did the white thing.


I came here to say the same thing. Welp, another job well done.
 
walthunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: common sense is an oxymoron: TMZ covers school-board meetings in South Dakota?

TMZ is a giant aggregate operation.  They cover anything that has the potential to bring in readers and ad money.


Which is why I use Fark no way on links from TMZ or Daily Mail
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story claims that all others present were wearing masks.

OK, so what do you call what the lady recording things with her cell phone is doing?  Is merely having a mask on at your chin level (with nose/mouth) uncovered to be considered "wearing" a mask now?

I see a lot of that when I do my weekly grocery shopping trip.  People who can't be bothered to actually wear a mask covering their mouth/nose, which of course does absolutely no good to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA: Bender was NOT arrested even though he seemed to resist when cops dragged him away. There's also a threat of a taser. See, police can show restraint when they want.

Sounds like they did the white thing.

I came here to say the same thing. Welp, another job well done.


Same. Saw the picture under the headline, so opened the link and there it was.
Even had it copied.

But legally, he couldn't be charged with resisting arrest because there was no attempt at an arrest.
I mean, lacking the uppity gene and all.

/any other person would have been threatened with trespassing due to the request to leave and then placed under arrest for non compliance, and then charged with resisting arrest, even if they drop the trespassing charge.
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goddamn people are stupid. I'm legit tired of this garbage. Grow a pair and wear the panty on your face. It ain't difficult.

I'm a teacher. I need to wear the damn thing 3+ hours a day, and I have it much luckier than others (because I'm assigned a few online only classes). I'm not complaining btw. I'm happy to do my duty as a citizen. And I want others to show the same respect.

/our district offered a choice of in-person or online
//just got an updated student quarantine list of in-person students ... longer than the previous two or three lists
///my bet has always been late September or early October for when schools shut down again
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lawboy87: The story claims that all others present were wearing masks.

OK, so what do you call what the lady recording things with her cell phone is doing?  Is merely having a mask on at your chin level (with nose/mouth) uncovered to be considered "wearing" a mask now?

I see a lot of that when I do my weekly grocery shopping trip.  People who can't be bothered to actually wear a mask covering their mouth/nose, which of course does absolutely no good to reduce the spread of Covid-19.


And that pisses me off too. Some form of civil disobedience?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More of this please.

chrisrockbeatdown.gif
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should have dragged him all the way to the Corn Palace and locked him in there overnight.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Who would have thought Bender could be an asshole?


I can't decide which to go with.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: common sense is an oxymoron: TMZ covers school-board meetings in South Dakota?

TMZ is a giant aggregate operation.  They cover anything that has the potential to bring in readers and ad money.


Sounds familiar.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lawboy87: The story claims that all others present were wearing masks.

OK, so what do you call what the lady recording things with her cell phone is doing?  Is merely having a mask on at your chin level (with nose/mouth) uncovered to be considered "wearing" a mask now?


One other image shows the mask in place.   I can't think of a reason for her to drop the mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Other coverage with short video clip
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: common sense is an oxymoron: TMZ covers school-board meetings in South Dakota?

TMZ is a giant aggregate operation.  They cover anything that has the potential to bring in readers and ad money.

Sounds familiar.


In a sense - but Fark contrary to appearances does have SOME standards.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
long video of confrontation has image of the chin masked woman wearing it properly and then ranting about football huddles after Bender leaves.   I guess now that she dropped her mask out of solidarity to her protesting comrade.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.