(Marketwatch)   Why has this story not gotten any traction? If I stole $4 million from 9/11 first responders I'd think people would want to hear about it. But my name's not Trump   (marketwatch.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

952 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 7:30 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What, had they already picked all the children's cancer charities clean?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump likes people who weren't actively trying to keep his building the second tallest in NY.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It hasn't got traction because Republicans and American media don't care when Republicans do things like this.

Meanwhile, her emails...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's been going on ever since Trump took office.  That money went somewhere, it needs to be found

Don't make us sick Jon Stewart on you again!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, he did lead his team from Trump Tower down to the WTC site and personally lifted tons of debris off of trapped victims.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldRod: And it's been going on ever since Trump took office.  That money went somewhere, it needs to be found

Don't make us sick Jon Stewart on you again!


The article states it has been going on since at least 2016. While this is terrible , it seems that it is the normal kind of terrible where politicians steal money and not something a dotard might be able to pick up on.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess they should impeach him again?

WTF is there to do?

The Republicans in the Senate are just as complicit as Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only 4 million?  I thought he was a businessman.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yes yes... subby.. trump personally stole it. PERSONALLY.
its now literally in his bank account.
it has nothing to do with the feds and new York bickering over medicare/caid reimbursement expenditures and all this money going into the same pot (new York)..
its a personal theft..  a firefighter has died of cancer because trump said to kill him.
it in NO way could be relating to care already received and paid for by the state.. and the fed government not agreeing with the overall new York expenditures being presented for reimbursement across the entire medicare/Medicaid spectrum.. including the 9/11 folks.

please, continue the circle-jerk.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Only 4 million?  I thought he was a businessman.


No amount of harm is too large, no grift is too small.  He'll burn down a nation to put five dollars more in his wallet.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: And it's been going on ever since Trump took office.  That money went somewhere, it needs to be found

Don't make us sick Jon Stewart on you again!


TFA says it started in 2016. You know, before Trump was president.

Thanks Obama.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's all? Seems low by Trump siphoning standards. That family could suck a basketball through a garden hose if there was a nickel on the other side.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why has this story not gotten any traction?

Because Fark's right wingers want you to forget it happened. Nothing to see!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they farmers? Coal miners? Those are really the important people who are the backbone of this country.

Oh wait, New Yorkers? mmm. who cares. If they can afford to live in their gilded condos, they don't need any funding.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because $4 million is small potatoes compared to the rest of the grift and graft in DC these days?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You all are just biased against Trump. Why would he need to take money from a bunch of losers like dead firefighters?
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I guess they should impeach him again?

WTF is there to do?

The Republicans in the Senate are just as complicit as Trump.


I've thought Dems should be impeaching him as quickly as they can put sound articles together and as often as the Senate rejects them. It might not have made much difference in the here and now, but would have been a hell of a statement for history and swaying future "values voters." Remember when that was a thing and many genuinely meant it, but we just had different values?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: And it's been going on ever since Trump took office.  That money went somewhere, it needs to be found

Don't make us sick Jon Stewart on you again!


I personally don't feel like Stewart ever made a comeback after getting burned at the stake when he unpatriotically made fun of and questioned GW Bush's actions.
They made him a pariah at the time of setting up the Patriot Act, no questions were allowed.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: TFA says it started in 2016. You know, before Trump was president.Thanks Obama.


also this... lol.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Why has this story not gotten any traction?

Because Fark's right wingers want you to forget it happened. Nothing to see!


...  or it could be that the article says it started in 2016 as part of an ongoing feud / dispute in how much New York keeps submitting for medicare/caid reimbursement.
facts are hard... math is hard..
 
FutureWars
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're just defunding the police. Isn't that what you dirty hippies wanted?
 
