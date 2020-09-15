 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Dude, don't actually write down "make him a suspect"
    Murica, Constable, Police, Police brutality, Mr. Prude's death, Police officer, Daniel Prude, police officers, police brutality  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If your just going to suspend officers over shiat like this, it should be over an active volcano.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Focusing.......
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Resisted and somehow didn't end up
getting bluelivesmattered 30 times in the back.
Being white is AWESOME!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoah!

/coffee
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh for farks sake, the dumb ass overdosed.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's one of those things where "shiat, we aren't good at handling the mentally ill" would have gotten less turmoil than the coverup.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And somehow I'm supposed to feel outraged when someone walks up and shoots two cops.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Oh for farks sake, the dumb ass overdosed.


Did he overdose or did he have several officers on him including one with a knee on his neck?  Do innocent cops say things like "Don't release the body camera footage" or "make him a suspect"?
Would he have survived if people there were trained for anything other than to be afraid and kill when they feel like it?  Is the police force still not the judicial and corrections system?

On April 10, the county medical examiner released its autopsy findings, ruling Mr. Prude's death a homicide from asphyxia, and noting the PCP in his system

Congratulations on your post, dude.  It's one thing to say someone was breaking a law when cops murdered him.  It's another to do what you just did.  Dumb and racist and bootlicking, all in one sentence.
 
bisi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Is the police force still not the judicial and corrections system?


They are part of the executive branch.
So they execute.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And somehow I'm supposed to feel outraged when someone walks up and shoots two cops.


and unsurprisingly, they're being killed by right wing boogaloo boys
 
Dedmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Oh for farks sake, the dumb ass overdosed.


"On April 10, the county medical examiner released its autopsy findings, ruling Mr. Prude's death a homicide from asphyxia, and noting the PCP in his system "'

Try again Ivan.
 
Katolu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Munden: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And somehow I'm supposed to feel outraged when someone walks up and shoots two cops.

and unsurprisingly, they're being killed by right wing boogaloo boys


And the story will be buried on page eight.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Oh for farks sake, the dumb ass overdosed.


You could've figured out what actually happened just from the Fark headline, but you keep siding with Nazis instead.
 
Dedmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And somehow I'm supposed to feel outraged when someone walks up and shoots two cops.


I still do feel outraged at anyone who kills police officers. As should anyone who has a sense of decency. I have a major problem with all police, absolutely they should lose their jobs and be replaced by people with decency and compation, but they do not deserve to be ambushed and shot to death by anyone.

Especially considering it's the right wing doing most of the cop killing in order to elicit this exact sentiment. They want their race war, they can't have it.
 
