(People Magazine)   Somebody give this kid a college scholarship or something   (people.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Great job, young man

In the meantime, somebody get that website a proofreader:

"As the flames grew larger, Justin pulled all three of the kids from the car, including a 1-year-old baby in a car seat," Captain Michael DaSilva said in a video on the department's Facebook page.

Before the vehicle was overcome by flames, Gavin managed to save two of the woman's children - ages 1, 4 and 9 - from the backseat of the SUV.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Unobtanium: the woman's children - ages 1, 4 and 9


They sound like a bunch of squares. ;-)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
See, that's a hero.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why is the headline suggesting that we should reward this individual by expediting his ability to be a wage slave for the corporate system?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Somebody give this kid a college scholarship or something

I think he'd feel rewarded by just not getting killed by a cop.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you think this is? Undercover Boss and you just discovered the boss violating labor laws?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even this story warmed my ice cold heart.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was walking to the Walgreens; maybe somebody could give him a car, too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can we just get all this 'lets give him something,' crap over with, and just make him President already?

He seems to make good choices that preserve life and is well spoken.
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Unobtanium: the woman's children - ages 1, 4 and 9

They sound like a bunch of squares. ;-)


You are a bad person and you should feel bad for ruining (1) keyboard, (2) monitors, (1) headset and (1) vodka drink. Add in $5 in general cleaning supplies.

And (1) vet check as I think the cat took a hit
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

powhound: a particular individual: Unobtanium: the woman's children - ages 1, 4 and 9

They sound like a bunch of squares. ;-)

You are a bad person and you should feel bad for ruining (1) keyboard, (2) monitors, (1) headset and (1) vodka drink. Add in $5 in general cleaning supplies.

And (1) vet check as I think the cat took a hit


I'm only laughing because my double Manhattan is safely in my stomach.

/Old Forester 1920 was kinda meh neat for me
//Makes an excellent cocktail
///The acetone burn is way less noticable
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Why is the headline suggesting that we should reward this individual by expediting his ability to be a wage slave for the corporate system?


currency can be traded for goods and services
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mike_LowELL: Why is the headline suggesting that we should reward this individual by expediting his ability to be a wage slave for the corporate system?

currency can be traded for goods and services


But I wanted a peanut
 
