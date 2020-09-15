 Skip to content
(Upsa daisy)   Another failed pickup artist   (spectrumlocalnews.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dontlaughdontlaughdontlaugh

Dammit, aisle seat
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Laughing my ass off while shaking my head and saying, "You. Dumb. F*cker."
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's the video?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why exactly is that called that powerful?
It's only expected to lift what 200 lb?
Is that right?
Can I compact a car and that claw pick it up?
And aren't those benches bolted to the ground?
I've got many many many questions
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, incognito and got it.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The scoops are coming
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It turns into Japanese porn at the end.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obviously not her fault but if that were me my ass would have been off that bench well before the claw went after the garbage can. It's your job to look out for your own safety and assume everyone's out to kill you, not necessarily from ill intent but from stupidity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Obviously not her fault but if that were me my ass would have been off that bench well before the claw went after the garbage can. It's your job to look out for your own safety and assume everyone's out to kill you, not necessarily from ill intent but from stupidity.


You do understand it's not very practical?
people would be jumping out of the desk in the middle of doing work
and
all kinds of other spontaneous things
would have to be allowable
by Society
for what you're saying to even be a practical solution
please punch your own face now

Jesus Christ
 
puzzled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://13wham.com/news/local/city-se​e​king-woman-knocked-over-by-garbage-tru​ck-arm-in-video

Failure of technology.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to "Flip" cans back on the lawn, when someone had filled their cans w/human or dog shait.......I was great at it too....Most De-toilet people sux!!!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
