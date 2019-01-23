 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Running out of alphabetical names this year, National Hurricane Center needs your help. Hurricane Asshole, Hurricane Beer, Hurricane Covid   (nytimes.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, 21-name list, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storms Teddy, Atlantic hurricane season, Greek names, National Hurricane Center, hurricane season  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 9:11 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Touch This
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Ceti Alpha V
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Helms
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock You Like a Hurricane
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to Hurricane Fark.

I expect to see scenes like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Covfefe
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They use Greek letters next
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Blast Hardcheese
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Carter
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Weed Lord Boner Hitler
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Chungus
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should start using Drag Queen names. Drag queens for weather girls.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hurricane Mother's Maiden Name
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hurricane Masseth.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we do Monty Python?

Arthur, King of the Britons
Biggus Dickus
Cleese
Dinsdale
Eric

And so on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hurricane Hammertime
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should sell naming rights to hurricanes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but they switch to the Greek alphabet after Z.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's 2020 so of course ... Hurricane²

/ Hurricane Hurricane
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After Greek, Hurricane Aleph.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hurry McHuricaneface
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: It's 2020 so of course ... Hurricane²

/ Hurricane Hurricane


Hurricanie McHurricane Face
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: They should sell naming rights to hurricanes.


Hurricane Geico?

So easy, a cave man can die.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hurricane Hardcastle & McCormick
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Hurry McHuricaneface


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: Looking forward to Hurricane Fark.

I expect to see scenes like this:

[Fark user image 600x771]


it is the utilization of the back pocket that really makes him a Fark hero. Lesser men would have settled for the bin full of beer...but not lootie

and that is why we salute yo....++++Carrier Lost++++
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ivanka
Ivana
Donald
Eric
Melania

May as well put Mike on the hurricane bus.

You get the idea
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hurricane Alpha
Hurricane Beta
Hurricane Theta
Hurricane Sine Theta
Hurricane Pocahontas
Hurricane Sine² Theta+Cosine² Theta = One
Hurricane Typhoon
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Karen is an obvious choice if they haven't used it already
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Karen is an obvious choice if they haven't used it already


Sorry, it's on the 2019/2025 list.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_At​l​antic_hurricane_season#Tropical_Storm_​Karen
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd suggest we turn to just using numbers to track these things. There's no real need to use names. Numbers not only suffice, they are in infinite supply.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.