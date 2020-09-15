 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   If you feel like you and your family have been working harder and making less over the last 50 years, you probably were   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Economic inequality, Household income in the United States, Income distribution, Income, Income inequality, Income inequality metrics, Gini coefficient, Lorenz curve  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But we get to sleep safely knowing our elected officials are filthy rich.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pas de shiat, Monsieur Sherlock.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1950s a man could, on a single income, buy a house, have a stay-at-home wife and raise a family.  Every year our per capita gross domestic product increases.

By now, everyone in the country should be comfortably well-off but we're not. What happened to all that wealth we have created in the last seventy years?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: In the 1950s a man could, on a single income, buy a house, have a stay-at-home wife and raise a family.  Every year our per capita gross domestic product increases.

By now, everyone in the country should be comfortably well-off but we're not. What happened to all that wealth we have created in the last seventy years?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah back in  my dayz workin for the city of De-toilet I made great money.....Now I'm retired they don't think I need my retirement money anymore.  I got cut by $600.00 a month..Thx Kirkpatrick for stealing my future!!!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yup, we know.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are an awful lot of people in the United States who have been absolutely kicked in the teeth over the past forty years or so. But here's the thing. When large percentages of those people faithfully and fanatically vote for the people who are doing the kicking, it becomes increasingly difficult to muster any kind of sympathy for them.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The offset to that is that technology has given us a ton of things that people 50 years ago could only dream of.  I can carry 100,000 songs in my pocket easily.  I can Google anything I need to know.  I don't get lost because of GPS.  Tons of things exist that buy us more time than people had back then.  Hell, they had to pay to make phone calls.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sgygus: In the 1950s a man could, on a single income, buy a house, have a stay-at-home wife and raise a family.  Every year our per capita gross domestic product increases.

By now, everyone in the country should be comfortably well-off but we're not. What happened to all that wealth we have created in the last seventy years?


It's been moved into the pockets and offshore bank accounts of the wealthy  where it can be kept safe from the filthy poors forever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Remember folks, you now live in a world where it takes $3 million in assets to retire comfortably and not die broke.

/we're all gonna die broke
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: But we get to sleep safely knowing our elected officials are filthy rich.


Okay Trumper
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember folks, you now live in a world where it takes $3 million in assets to retire comfortably and not die broke.

/we're all gonna die broke


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: .  Hell, they had to pay to make phone calls.


A landline was God awful cheap. Long distant costed big money.
But you could be on the phone for hours and hours with a landline that only became a thing recently with cell phones when cell phones originally came out it was per minute I remember having to not call people until in the evening to avoid massive cost
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It'll all be fine. Tomorrow JPow has his FOMC meeting to discuss how many bonds they need to buy, which boosts stock prices, and exacerbates the gap. Oh wait...
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
but hey, the bankers and shareholders have continued to get richer, and isn't that what really matters?
 
Sophont
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: .  Hell, they had to pay to make phone calls.

A landline was God awful cheap. Long distant costed big money.
But you could be on the phone for hours and hours with a landline that only became a thing recently with cell phones when cell phones originally came out it was per minute I remember having to not call people until in the evening to avoid massive cost


Don't fall into the trap of engaging with the moronic argument that because we get streaming services or smart phones or amazon prime that it somehow makes it ok that you can't buy a house and support a family on one average income.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sophont: waxbeans: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: .  Hell, they had to pay to make phone calls.

A landline was God awful cheap. Long distant costed big money.
But you could be on the phone for hours and hours with a landline that only became a thing recently with cell phones when cell phones originally came out it was per minute I remember having to not call people until in the evening to avoid massive cost

Don't fall into the trap of engaging with the moronic argument that because we get streaming services or smart phones or amazon prime that it somehow makes it ok that you can't buy a house and support a family on one average income.


At least we'll be well entertained while we huddle in an alleyway to try to get out of the rain for a moment.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

seventypercent: There are an awful lot of people in the United States who have been absolutely kicked in the teeth over the past forty years or so. But here's the thing. When large percentages of those people faithfully and fanatically vote for the people who are doing the kicking, it becomes increasingly difficult to muster any kind of sympathy for them.


I know no one wants to hear it these days, but it's not like voting for one party over the other has made this any better. Only in the last two years have progressive ideas broken through to congress.

Yeah don't BSAB at me. The whole of American culture is sick- bad values and bad governance have done this to us.
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The offset to that is that technology has given us a ton of things that people 50 years ago could only dream of.  I can carry 100,000 songs in my pocket easily.  I can Google anything I need to know.  I don't get lost because of GPS.  Tons of things exist that buy us more time than people had back then.  Hell, they had to pay to make phone calls.

so as long as people have iPhones, it doesn't matter if they're homeless?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sophont: Don't fall into the trap of engaging with the moronic argument that because we get streaming services or smart phones or amazon prime that it somehow makes it ok that you can't buy a house and support a family on one average income.


It's actually worse than that.
My mom was peace officer. She had to work her main job. At night. (Because that paid more.) She ALSO did security gigs on the side. And, did yet another side job. And, one more. At times she sleep in her car. To rest between jobs. And, she wasn't paying of a student loan. And she was only supporting me and her self.

The thing that really annoys me, is that should be proof enough something was and is wrong with this nation. How, did men slightly older than my mom afford a house, 1.9 kids and a wife on one job?
And thing is, this was during the 80s. A lot of people got rich during the 80s meanwhile most people just barely got by. WTH? So no. Nothing actually tricked down if you had to work that much. I would not see my mom awake for a week at a time. She'd be at work. I'd be at school. She be asleep. And leave as I was going to bed. I wake she was at work and I had to get to school.  And repeat all week.
And this a good scenario.
Seriously this was actually a positively seen good scenario and a bootstrappy story my mom was living the American dream it only required her to work continuously for over two decades
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lincoln65: seventypercent: There are an awful lot of people in the United States who have been absolutely kicked in the teeth over the past forty years or so. But here's the thing. When large percentages of those people faithfully and fanatically vote for the people who are doing the kicking, it becomes increasingly difficult to muster any kind of sympathy for them.

I know no one wants to hear it these days, but it's not like voting for one party over the other has made this any better. Only in the last two years have progressive ideas broken through to congress.

Yeah don't BSAB at me. The whole of American culture is sick- bad values and bad governance have done this to us.


The people lost both parties when the Dems went Corporate.

Both parties are owned by Capitalists, not democracy. Not the people.

They won't go back without great effort on our parts, if ever. Neither party will.
 
