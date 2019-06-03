 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Baltimore)   Man who damaged government building by ramming it repeatedly with truck gets massive sentence of .... 18 months?   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, American films, English-language films, Labor Day, City Hall, Black-and-white films, victim impact statement, Rodney Davis, prison time  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. Not a minority asking not to be murdered.
Destroying government building is ok if you are old, white, and hate the government for existing.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that's a felony regardless. So he'll be losing his right to own firearms.  Right?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Subby, what kind of sentence do you want him to have?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Well, that's a felony regardless. So he'll be losing his right to own firearms.  Right?


I think that can be changed. It's just a ton of work.
It's interesting.
It was a lot of reading to realize one can reverse that, but not really, but no completely No.
Fishy if you ask me
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Well, that's a felony regardless. So he'll be losing his right to own firearms.  Right?


Well yes, but he can buy another truck
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Well, that's a felony regardless. So he'll be losing his right to own firearms.  Right?


I'm strictly guessing, but I'm thinking he already lost his guns, which is why he was forced to trash his truck, go to jail and pay a $51, 000 fine to make his point.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: So Subby, what kind of sentence do you want him to have?


I'd been shot for resisting. (Which would be not obeying conflicting orders)
LOL
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Your honor, just look at this poor man. Don't you think he's suffered enough? He's had that face his entire life!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He sure showed them!

/What a farking moron.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: So Subby, what kind of sentence do you want him to have?


According to the president that's grounds for an extrajudicial murder, and such lawlessness can not be allowed.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pfffft....this guy needed more steel and concrete plating cowbell............

It's Been 15 Years Since Marvin Heemeyer Terrorized A Colorado Mountain Town With His Armored Bulldozer
The Denver Post
June 3, 2019
https://www.denverpost.com/2019/06/​03/​granby-bulldozer-rampage-heemeyer-disp​ute/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope his wife has the good sense to divorce his ass while he's cooling his heels. He sounds like an unstable mother-farker
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.